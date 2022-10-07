Lirik lagu That’s What I Like - Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Bruno Mars, simak lirik lagu That's What I Like lengkap dengan faktanya.
Bruno Mars, simak lirik lagu That's What I Like lengkap dengan faktanya. /Instagram @brunomars

Lirik lagu That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars           

Ayy, ayy, ayy
I got a condo in Manhattan
Baby girl, what's happenin'? (What's happenin'?)
You and your ass invited
So go on and get to clappin' (clap)
Go pop it for a player, pop-pop it for me
Turn around and drop it for a player (drop it)
Drop-drop it for me (drop it)
I'll rent a beach house in Miami ('ami)
Wake up with no jammies (nope)
Lobster tail for dinner (uh)
Julio, serve that scampi (Julio)
You got it if you want it, got, got it if you want it
Said, you got it if you want it, take my wallet if you want it, now

Jump in the Cadillac
(Girl, let's put some miles on it)
Anything you want
(Just to put a smile on it)
You deserve it, baby, you deserve it all
And I'm gonna give it to you

Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

I'm talkin' trips to Puerto Rico (bih)
Say the word and we go (say it)
You can be my freaka (brr)
Girl, I'll be your fleeko, mamacita
I will never make a promise that I can't keep
I promise that your smile ain't gon' never leave
Shopping sprees in Paris (ooh)
Everything twenty-four karats (uh)
Take a look in that mirror (take a look)
Now tell me who's the fairest?
Is it you? (Is it you?) Is it me? (Is it me?)
Say it's us (say it's us) and I'll agree, baby

Jump in the Cadillac
(Girl, let's put some miles on it)
Anything you want
(Just to put a smile on it)
You deserve it baby, you deserve it all
And I'm gonna give it to you

Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

You say you want a good time
Well, here I am, baby, here I am, baby
Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me
Talk to me, tell me, what's on your mind? (What's on your mind?)
If you want it, girl, come and get it
All this is here for you
Tell me, baby, tell me, tell me, baby
What you tryna do?

Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like (that's what I like, baby)
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like (oh, oh)
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like (that's what I like, baby)
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like (ooh, ooh, ooh)

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

