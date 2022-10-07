Lirik lagu That’s What I Like - Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

Ayy, ayy, ayy

I got a condo in Manhattan

Baby girl, what's happenin'? (What's happenin'?)

You and your ass invited

So go on and get to clappin' (clap)

Go pop it for a player, pop-pop it for me

Turn around and drop it for a player (drop it)

Drop-drop it for me (drop it)

I'll rent a beach house in Miami ('ami)

Wake up with no jammies (nope)

Lobster tail for dinner (uh)

Julio, serve that scampi (Julio)

You got it if you want it, got, got it if you want it

Said, you got it if you want it, take my wallet if you want it, now

Jump in the Cadillac

(Girl, let's put some miles on it)

Anything you want

(Just to put a smile on it)

You deserve it, baby, you deserve it all

And I'm gonna give it to you

Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

I'm talkin' trips to Puerto Rico (bih)

Say the word and we go (say it)

You can be my freaka (brr)

Girl, I'll be your fleeko, mamacita

I will never make a promise that I can't keep

I promise that your smile ain't gon' never leave

Shopping sprees in Paris (ooh)

Everything twenty-four karats (uh)

Take a look in that mirror (take a look)

Now tell me who's the fairest?

Is it you? (Is it you?) Is it me? (Is it me?)

Say it's us (say it's us) and I'll agree, baby

Jump in the Cadillac

(Girl, let's put some miles on it)

Anything you want

(Just to put a smile on it)

You deserve it baby, you deserve it all

And I'm gonna give it to you

Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

You say you want a good time

Well, here I am, baby, here I am, baby

Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me

Talk to me, tell me, what's on your mind? (What's on your mind?)

If you want it, girl, come and get it

All this is here for you

Tell me, baby, tell me, tell me, baby

What you tryna do?

Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like (that's what I like, baby)

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like (oh, oh)

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like (that's what I like, baby)

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like (ooh, ooh, ooh)