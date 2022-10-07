Lirik Lagu For You – Liam Payne feat Rita Ota dan Fakta di Baliknya

For You - Liam Payne feat Rita Ota

In your eyes I'm alive

Inside you're beautiful

Something so unusual

In your eyes, I know I'm home, yeah

Every tear, every fear

Gone with the thought of you

Changing what I thought I knew

I'll be yours for a thousand lives

I'm free as a bird when I'm flying in your cage

I'm diving in deep and I'm riding with no brakes

And I'm bleeding your love when you're swimming in my veins

You've got me now

Been waiting for a lifetime for you

Been breaking for a lifetime for you

Wasn't looking for love till I found you

Oh, na-na, yeah

For love, till I found you, oh

Skin to skin, breathe me in

Feel with your kiss on me

Lips are made of ecstasy

I'll be yours for a thousand lives

(For a thousand lives)

I'm free as a bird when I'm flying in your cage (So lost)

I'm diving in deep and I'm riding with no brakes (No, no)

And I'm bleeding your love when you're swimming in my veins

You've got me now

Been waiting for a lifetime for you

Been breaking for a lifetime for you

Wasn't looking for love till I found you

Oh, na-na, yeah

For love, till I found you, oh

Been waiting for a lifetime for you

Been breaking for a lifetime for you

Wasn't looking for love till I found you

Oh, na-na, yeah