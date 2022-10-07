Lirik Lagu For You – Liam Payne feat Rita Ota dan Fakta di Baliknya

For You - Liam Payne feat Rita Ota
In your eyes I'm alive
Inside you're beautiful
Something so unusual
In your eyes, I know I'm home, yeah
Every tear, every fear
Gone with the thought of you
Changing what I thought I knew
I'll be yours for a thousand lives
I'm free as a bird when I'm flying in your cage
I'm diving in deep and I'm riding with no brakes
And I'm bleeding your love when you're swimming in my veins
You've got me now
Been waiting for a lifetime for you
Been breaking for a lifetime for you
Wasn't looking for love till I found you
Oh, na-na, yeah
For love, till I found you, oh
Skin to skin, breathe me in
Feel with your kiss on me
Lips are made of ecstasy
I'll be yours for a thousand lives
(For a thousand lives)
I'm free as a bird when I'm flying in your cage (So lost)
I'm diving in deep and I'm riding with no brakes (No, no)
And I'm bleeding your love when you're swimming in my veins
You've got me now
Been waiting for a lifetime for you
Been breaking for a lifetime for you
Wasn't looking for love till I found you
Oh, na-na, yeah
For love, till I found you, oh
Been waiting for a lifetime for you
Been breaking for a lifetime for you
Wasn't looking for love till I found you
Oh, na-na, yeah
