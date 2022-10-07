Lirik Lagu Dark Paradise - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Oktober 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik lagu Dark Paradise dari Lana Del Rey.
Lirik lagu Dark Paradise dari Lana Del Rey. /Spotify

Dark ParadiseLana Del Rey

All my friends tell me I should move on
I'm lying in the ocean, singing your song
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's how you sang it

Loving you forever, can't be wrong
Even though you're not here, won't move on
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's how we played it

And there's no remedy
For memory
Your face is like a melody
It won't leave my head
Your soul is haunting me
And telling me
That everything is fine
But I wish I was dead
(Dead like you)

Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side

All my friends ask me why I stay strong
Tell 'em when you find true love it lives on
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ahh
That's why I stay here

And there's no remedy
For memory
Your face is like a melody
It won't leave my head
Your soul is haunting me
And telling me
That everything is fine
But I wish I was dead
(Dead like you)

Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
I'm scared that you
Won't be waiting on the other side
Every time I close my eyes
It's like a dark paradise
No one compares to you
But there's no you
Except in my dreams tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight
Oh-oh-oh-oh-hah-hah-hah-hah
I don't wanna wake up from this tonight

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

