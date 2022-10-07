Lirik Lagu Home to You - Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

If home is where the heart is
Then my home is you
But I'm miles away
And we're hours apart
If time flies when I'm happy
Then it's no surprise
That everything's in slow motion
Whenever you're not around
Baby it's so cold
Without you here tonight
Without you here beside me
Tell me, how I'm supposed to cope
Baby it's so long
Until I'm in your arms again
Until I'm there beside you
Tell me, how I'm supposed to wait
I wanna come home to you
(Wanna be with you oh, wanna be with you)
(Come home, come home babe)
If distance makes the heart grow
Then mine is ten feet tall
When your smile is on the screen
And your voice is all I hear
Baby it's cold
Without you here tonight
Without you here beside me
Tell me, how I'm supposed to cope
Baby it's so long
Until I'm in your arms again
Until I'm there beside you
Tell me, how I'm supposed to wait
I wanna come home to you
(Wanna be with you oh)
(I wanna come home)
(Wanna be with you)
Oh 'cause I'm out of words
To whisper on the phone
And we're out of time
Out of patience, out of hope
'Cause I'm out of place
Whenever I'm not home with you, with you
Oh it's cold
Without you here tonight, beside me
Tell me, how am I to cope
Baby it's so cold
Without you here tonight
Without you here beside me
Tell me, how I'm supposed to cope
It's too long
Until I'm in your arms again
Until I'm there beside you
Tell me, how I'm supposed to wait
I wanna come home to you
(I wanna come home)
I wanna come home
(I wanna come home)
I wanna come home
(I wanna come home)
I wanna come home
Artis: Maudy Ayunda
