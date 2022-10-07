Lirik Lagu Home to You - Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Home to You – Maudy Ayunda

If home is where the heart is

Then my home is you

But I'm miles away

And we're hours apart

If time flies when I'm happy

Then it's no surprise

That everything's in slow motion

Whenever you're not around

Baby it's so cold

Without you here tonight

Without you here beside me

Tell me, how I'm supposed to cope

Baby it's so long

Until I'm in your arms again

Until I'm there beside you

Tell me, how I'm supposed to wait

I wanna come home to you

(Wanna be with you oh, wanna be with you)

(Come home, come home babe)

If distance makes the heart grow

Then mine is ten feet tall

When your smile is on the screen

And your voice is all I hear

Baby it's cold

Without you here tonight

Without you here beside me

Tell me, how I'm supposed to cope

Baby it's so long

Until I'm in your arms again

Until I'm there beside you

Tell me, how I'm supposed to wait

I wanna come home to you

(Wanna be with you oh)

(I wanna come home)

(Wanna be with you)

Oh 'cause I'm out of words

To whisper on the phone

And we're out of time

Out of patience, out of hope

'Cause I'm out of place

Whenever I'm not home with you, with you

Oh it's cold

Without you here tonight, beside me

Tell me, how am I to cope

Baby it's so cold

Without you here tonight

Without you here beside me

Tell me, how I'm supposed to cope

It's too long

Until I'm in your arms again

Until I'm there beside you

Tell me, how I'm supposed to wait

I wanna come home to you

(I wanna come home)

I wanna come home

(I wanna come home)

I wanna come home

(I wanna come home)

I wanna come home

Artis: Maudy Ayunda