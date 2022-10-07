Lirik Lagu Salute - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ladies all across the world
Listen up, we're looking for recruits
If you're with me, lemme see your hands
Stand up and salute
Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots
Representin' all the women, salute, salute
Ladies all across the world
Listen up, we're looking for recruits
If you're with me, lemme see your hands
Stand up and salute
Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots
Representing all the women, salute, salute
It's who we are
We don't need no camouflage
It's a female federal
And we're taking off
If you're with me, women, lemme hear you say
Ladies all across the world
Listen up, we're looking for recruits
If you're with me, lemme see your hands
Stand up and salute
Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots
Representing all the women, salute, salute
Attention! (Salute)
Attention! (Salute)
Attention! (Huh)
Representing all the women, salute, salute
Sisters, we are everywhere
Warriors, your country needs you
If you're ready, ladies, better keep steady, ready, aim, shoot
Artikel Pilihan