Lirik Lagu Salute - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Salute - Little Mix

Ladies all across the world

Listen up, we're looking for recruits

If you're with me, lemme see your hands

Stand up and salute

Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots

Representin' all the women, salute, salute

It's who we are

We don't need no camouflage

It's a female federal

And we're taking off

If you're with me, women, lemme hear you say

Attention! (Salute)

Attention! (Salute)

Attention! (Huh)

Representing all the women, salute, salute

Sisters, we are everywhere

Warriors, your country needs you

If you're ready, ladies, better keep steady, ready, aim, shoot