Lirik Lagu The Trooper - Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Trooper – Iron Maiden

You'll take my life but I'll take yours, too

You'll fire your musket but I'll run you through

So when you're waiting for the next attack

You'd better stand, there's no turning back

The bugle sounds as the charge begins

But on this battlefield no one wins

The smell of acrid smoke and horses' breath

As you plunge into a certain death

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

The horse he sweats with fear, we break to run

The mighty roar of the Russian guns

And as we race towards the human wall

The screams of pain as my comrades fall

We hurdle bodies that lay on the ground

And the Russians fire another round

We get so near yet so far away

We won't live to fight another day

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

We get so close, near enough to fight

When a Russian gets me in his sights

He pulls the trigger and I feel the blow

A burst of rounds takes my horse below

And as I lay there gazing at the sky

My body's numb and my throat is dry

And as I lay forgotten and alone

Without a tear I draw my parting groan