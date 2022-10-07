Lirik Lagu 100 Ways - Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

100 Ways – Jackson Wang

You turn over the hour glass

The sand is falling down, oh it’s too fast for you

For you, for you

Don’t waste your love, just let it last

Cause once it's gone, it's never coming back

It’s true

Could you love me the same?

Tell me what makes you stay

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a lover

Hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a...

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

I won’t wait a minute longer

Hundred ways to leave

But I’m the only one that you need

It’s the final curtain call, but if you’re ready I will give my all

For you, for you

Let them say it how they want

If I can love you good, it's no one's fault

Ooh

Could you love me the same?

Tell me what makes you stay

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a lover

Hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a...

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

I won’t wait a minute longer

Hundred ways to leave

But I’m the only one that you need

I’m the only one that you need

I’m the only one that you need

I’m the only one that you need

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a lover

Hundred ways to leave a lover

Leave a lover

Leave a...

There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover

I won’t wait a minute longer

Hundred ways to leave

But I’m the only one that you need

I’m the only one that you need

I’m the only one that you need