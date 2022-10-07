Lirik Lagu 100 Ways - Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

You turn over the hour glass
The sand is falling down, oh it’s too fast for you
For you, for you
Don’t waste your love, just let it last
Cause once it's gone, it's never coming back
It’s true
Could you love me the same?
Tell me what makes you stay
There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover
Leave a lover
Leave a lover
Hundred ways to leave a lover
Leave a lover
Leave a...
There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover
I won’t wait a minute longer
Hundred ways to leave
But I’m the only one that you need
It’s the final curtain call, but if you’re ready I will give my all
For you, for you
Let them say it how they want
If I can love you good, it's no one's fault
Ooh
Could you love me the same?
Tell me what makes you stay
There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover
Leave a lover
Leave a lover
Hundred ways to leave a lover
Leave a lover
Leave a...
There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover
I won’t wait a minute longer
Hundred ways to leave
But I’m the only one that you need
I’m the only one that you need
I’m the only one that you need
I’m the only one that you need
There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover
Leave a lover
Leave a lover
Hundred ways to leave a lover
Leave a lover
Leave a...
There’s a hundred ways to leave a lover
I won’t wait a minute longer
Hundred ways to leave
But I’m the only one that you need
I’m the only one that you need
I’m the only one that you need
