Lirik Lagu Light Years - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Light Years - Yellow Claw

Electric nights, like fireflies

Time is frozen

Velvet skies, like lightning vibes

We be floating

'Cause when you touch me, I swear I can't speak

Out of body, there ain't no coming back

And when you touch me, it's what my heart needs

And we can run free, I know that

We can be light years away

I know I can find you

We can be light years away

I know we can shine through

Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere

I know I can find you

Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere

I know we can shine through

Yellow motherfucking Claw

Worlds apart, we're shooting stars

Skies are open

A ray of sparks, our beating hearts

Throw us in motion

'Cause when you touch me, I swear I can't speak

Out of body, there ain't no coming back

And when you touch me, it's what my heart needs

And we can run free, I know that

We can be light years away

I know I can find you

We can be light years away

I know we can shine through

Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere

I know I can find you

Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere

I know we can shine through

Yellow motherfucking Claw

Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be

Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be

Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be

Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be