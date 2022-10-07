Lirik Lagu Light Years - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Electric nights, like fireflies
Time is frozen
Velvet skies, like lightning vibes
We be floating
'Cause when you touch me, I swear I can't speak
Out of body, there ain't no coming back
And when you touch me, it's what my heart needs
And we can run free, I know that
We can be light years away
I know I can find you
We can be light years away
I know we can shine through
Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere
I know I can find you
Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere
I know we can shine through
Yellow motherfucking Claw
Worlds apart, we're shooting stars
Skies are open
A ray of sparks, our beating hearts
Throw us in motion
'Cause when you touch me, I swear I can't speak
Out of body, there ain't no coming back
And when you touch me, it's what my heart needs
And we can run free, I know that
We can be light years away
I know I can find you
We can be light years away
I know we can shine through
Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere
I know I can find you
Anywhere, anywhere, anywhere
I know we can shine through
Yellow motherfucking Claw
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
