Lirik Lagu Till It Hurts - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Till It Hurts - Yellow Claw

Hold me tight, read my lips

Don’t need a word to say

Lay me down, blow my mind

Let’s take it all the way

Tell me will you love me tomorrow

Like you love me tonight, oh oh

See we can worry about it tomorrow

Just give me tonight

Love me till it hurts

Make my body burn

Love me till it hurts

I need my heart to burst

You want that real love, no fake love

That hard love until it hurts

That straight fire no fake fight

We can’t stop until it hurts

Don’t you worry about a thang I’m a do you right

I’m a hit it in the morning like I do tonight

Slow it down till my heart is ready to explode

Bring it back, go down low

As far as you can go

Tell me will you love me tomorrow

Like you love me tonight, oh oh

See we can worry about it tomorrow

Just give me tonight

Love me till it hurts

Make my body burn

Love me till it hurts

I need my heart to burst

Title: Till It Hurts (feat. Ayden)

Artist: Yellow Claw

Album: Till It Hurts

Dirilis: 2014

