Lirik Lagu Till It Hurts - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Berikut lirik lagu Till It Hurts yang dinyanyikan oleh Yellow Claw.
Berikut lirik lagu Till It Hurts yang dinyanyikan oleh Yellow Claw.

Till It Hurts - Yellow Claw

Hold me tight, read my lips
Don’t need a word to say
Lay me down, blow my mind
Let’s take it all the way

Tell me will you love me tomorrow
Like you love me tonight, oh oh
See we can worry about it tomorrow
Just give me tonight

Love me till it hurts
Make my body burn
Love me till it hurts
I need my heart to burst

You want that real love, no fake love
That hard love until it hurts
That straight fire no fake fight
We can’t stop until it hurts
Don’t you worry about a thang I’m a do you right
I’m a hit it in the morning like I do tonight

Slow it down till my heart is ready to explode
Bring it back, go down low
As far as you can go

Tell me will you love me tomorrow
Like you love me tonight, oh oh
See we can worry about it tomorrow
Just give me tonight

Love me till it hurts
Make my body burn
Love me till it hurts
I need my heart to burst

Title: Till It Hurts (feat. Ayden)
Artist: Yellow Claw
Album: Till It Hurts
Dirilis: 2014

Fakta di Balik Lagu

