Lirik Lagu Till It Hurts - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold me tight, read my lips
Don’t need a word to say
Lay me down, blow my mind
Let’s take it all the way
Tell me will you love me tomorrow
Like you love me tonight, oh oh
See we can worry about it tomorrow
Just give me tonight
Love me till it hurts
Make my body burn
Love me till it hurts
I need my heart to burst
You want that real love, no fake love
That hard love until it hurts
That straight fire no fake fight
We can’t stop until it hurts
Don’t you worry about a thang I’m a do you right
I’m a hit it in the morning like I do tonight
Slow it down till my heart is ready to explode
Bring it back, go down low
As far as you can go
Tell me will you love me tomorrow
Like you love me tonight, oh oh
See we can worry about it tomorrow
Just give me tonight
Love me till it hurts
Make my body burn
Love me till it hurts
I need my heart to burst
Title: Till It Hurts (feat. Ayden)
Artist: Yellow Claw
Album: Till It Hurts
Dirilis: 2014
