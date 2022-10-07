Lirik Lagu No Limit - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Limit - Usher

Make you say uh, no limit

Got that Master P, no limit baby

Give you that black card, no limit

Just know when you roll with a nigga like me

There's no limit baby

Make you say uh, no limit

I see murmur murder that, no limit baby

Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit

Just know when you roll with a nigga like me

There's no limit baby

You know you fine

Baby you know that you fine

I'm just tryna make you mine

Tryna make you mine

Yeah I'm tryna make you mine

Put a tingle in your spine

We got to vibe, we got a wave

You should ride on it

All the places I could take

You girl is limitless

So if you never been

Girl I would just love to take you there

You don't have to worry 'bout a thing

I got it, let me show you better than

'Cause I may not know you

Just let me hold you

You be my soldier

And you from the 'Nolia

Make you say uh, no limit

Got that Master P, no limit baby

Give you that black card, no limit

Just know when you roll with a nigga like me

There's no limit baby

Make you say uh, no limit

I see murmur murder that, no limit baby

Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit

Just know when you roll with a nigga like me

There's no limit baby

Cars on decline, baby the cars on decline

You roll with me, you miss shine

Baby we shine, yeah lil mama we shine

Just pick a destination

Go 'head show me you can get like everything

Show me like any car, any house

Baby you can get like any ring

Anything

You knock it, knock it down

All through the night, all through the day yeah

I knock that pussy out

Baby you call, it's Sugar Ray yeah

'Cause I may not know you

Just let me hold you

You be my soldier

And you from the 'Nolia

Make you say uh, no limit

Got that Master P, no limit baby

Give you that black card, no limit

Just know when you roll with a nigga like me

There's no limit baby

Make you say uh, no limit

I see murmur murder that, no limit baby

Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit

Just know when you roll with a nigga like me

There's no limit baby

Fine nut and wine

Baby girl I ain't lying

Make my homies drop a dime

Commit a crime

Jeopardize my lifeline

Just to see your bottle sign

Ain't no limit, babe we do it larger

Ain't no limit babe when you a starter

Martyr outsmart the Rari, Rari

Fill the session with Bacardi Barbies

Kerosene, kerosene

Promise spin, washing machine

Thin waisted primadonna

Never limit, I'm a stoner

Tinted out, I'm never roasted

Fuck them boys, they always get us

[?] and rag denim

I'ma spend my night with 'dem

I could put karats all over you

Karats all over you

Never mind, we only poppin' shit

Man I been getting high with these fools

And she said all her friends fake, was solo rocking

And she a real bad bad bitch, she ain't gotta Photoshop it

Uh, no limit

I see murmur murder that, no limit baby

Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit

Just know when you roll with a nigga like me

There's no limit baby