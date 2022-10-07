Lirik Lagu No Limit - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Burn yang dinyanyikan oleh Usher.
Lirik Lagu Burn yang dinyanyikan oleh Usher. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Usher

No Limit - Usher

Make you say uh, no limit
Got that Master P, no limit baby
Give you that black card, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Make you say uh, no limit
I see murmur murder that, no limit baby
Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby

You know you fine
Baby you know that you fine
I'm just tryna make you mine
Tryna make you mine
Yeah I'm tryna make you mine
Put a tingle in your spine
We got to vibe, we got a wave
You should ride on it
All the places I could take
You girl is limitless
So if you never been
Girl I would just love to take you there
You don't have to worry 'bout a thing
I got it, let me show you better than

'Cause I may not know you
Just let me hold you
You be my soldier
And you from the 'Nolia

Make you say uh, no limit
Got that Master P, no limit baby
Give you that black card, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Make you say uh, no limit
I see murmur murder that, no limit baby
Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby

Cars on decline, baby the cars on decline
You roll with me, you miss shine
Baby we shine, yeah lil mama we shine
Just pick a destination
Go 'head show me you can get like everything
Show me like any car, any house
Baby you can get like any ring
Anything
You knock it, knock it down
All through the night, all through the day yeah
I knock that pussy out
Baby you call, it's Sugar Ray yeah

'Cause I may not know you
Just let me hold you
You be my soldier
And you from the 'Nolia

Make you say uh, no limit
Got that Master P, no limit baby
Give you that black card, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Make you say uh, no limit
I see murmur murder that, no limit baby
Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby

Fine nut and wine
Baby girl I ain't lying
Make my homies drop a dime
Commit a crime
Jeopardize my lifeline
Just to see your bottle sign
Ain't no limit, babe we do it larger
Ain't no limit babe when you a starter
Martyr outsmart the Rari, Rari
Fill the session with Bacardi Barbies
Kerosene, kerosene
Promise spin, washing machine
Thin waisted primadonna
Never limit, I'm a stoner
Tinted out, I'm never roasted
Fuck them boys, they always get us
[?] and rag denim
I'ma spend my night with 'dem
I could put karats all over you
Karats all over you
Never mind, we only poppin' shit
Man I been getting high with these fools
And she said all her friends fake, was solo rocking
And she a real bad bad bitch, she ain't gotta Photoshop it

Uh, no limit
I see murmur murder that, no limit baby
Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Cinta Luar Biasa – Andmesh Kamaleng dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinta Luar Biasa – Andmesh Kamaleng dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu GOLDEN - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu GOLDEN - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Till Forever Falls Apart - Ashe feat. FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Till Forever Falls Apart - Ashe feat. FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sayangnya - Maudy Ayunda feat Danilla Riyadi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sayangnya - Maudy Ayunda feat Danilla Riyadi dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bentuk Cinta – Eclat Story dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bentuk Cinta – Eclat Story dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bintang Kehidupan – Deddy Dores dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bintang Kehidupan – Deddy Dores dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dulu – Iqbaal Ramadhan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dulu – Iqbaal Ramadhan dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Burn - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Burn - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu South of The Border - Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu South of The Border - Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Liar Angin – Feby Putri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Liar Angin – Feby Putri dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
8

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
9

Heboh Lesti Kejora Diduga jadi Korban KDRT, Kakak Rizky Billar Beri Klarifikasi Pakai Foto?
10

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Liga Inggris : Prediksi Manchester City vs Southampton, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Liga Inggris : Prediksi Manchester City vs Southampton, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

7 Oktober 2022, 01:53 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Manchester City vs Southampton : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Manchester City vs Southampton : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

7 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Manchester City vs Southampton di Liga Inggris : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Manchester City vs Southampton di Liga Inggris : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

7 Oktober 2022, 01:47 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Tembok MTsN 19 Jakarta Roboh Diduga Akibat Tidak Kuat Menahan Banjir, Ada Korban Jiwa

Tembok MTsN 19 Jakarta Roboh Diduga Akibat Tidak Kuat Menahan Banjir, Ada Korban Jiwa

7 Oktober 2022, 01:43 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Liga Inggris : Prediksi Chelsea vs Wolves, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Liga Inggris : Prediksi Chelsea vs Wolves, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

7 Oktober 2022, 01:43 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Chelsea vs Wolves : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Chelsea vs Wolves : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

7 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Kudus

KUMPULAN Soal UTS Seni Budaya Kelas 8 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

KUMPULAN Soal UTS Seni Budaya Kelas 8 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

7 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Chelsea vs Wolves di Liga Inggris : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Chelsea vs Wolves di Liga Inggris : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

7 Oktober 2022, 01:36 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Kata Pujangga, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Kata Pujangga, Lengkap dengan Lirik

7 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Pertanyaan Perhatikan Salah Satu Hasil Asesmen Diagnostik Siswa Kelas 4 pada Mata Pelajaran Matematika

Jawaban Pertanyaan Perhatikan Salah Satu Hasil Asesmen Diagnostik Siswa Kelas 4 pada Mata Pelajaran Matematika

7 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Contoh Teks Prosedur Bahasa Inggris dan Artinya

Jawaban Soal Contoh Teks Prosedur Bahasa Inggris dan Artinya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:28 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal dari 60 Buah Data Diketahui Data Tertinggi 62 dan Terendah 27 Adalah Berikut Penjelasannya!

Jawaban Soal dari 60 Buah Data Diketahui Data Tertinggi 62 dan Terendah 27 Adalah Berikut Penjelasannya!

7 Oktober 2022, 01:19 WIB

Info Temanggung

Hal yang Harus Diperhatikan dalam Merumuskan Program Pembelajaran Individual Diantaranya Adalah Harus Apa?

Hal yang Harus Diperhatikan dalam Merumuskan Program Pembelajaran Individual Diantaranya Adalah Harus Apa?

7 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Contoh Teks Prosedur dalam Bahasa Inggris

Jawaban Soal Contoh Teks Prosedur dalam Bahasa Inggris

7 Oktober 2022, 01:13 WIB

Flores Terkini

Sinopsis Cinta Setelah Cinta Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Terperangkap Asmara, Billy Sulit Berpaling dari Wanita Ini

Sinopsis Cinta Setelah Cinta Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Terperangkap Asmara, Billy Sulit Berpaling dari Wanita Ini

7 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Sulut

Lagi Ramai Isu Selingkuh Rizky Billar Lesti, 4 Weton Pria Ini Rawan Jatuh ke Pelukan Pelakor Tulis Primbon

Lagi Ramai Isu Selingkuh Rizky Billar Lesti, 4 Weton Pria Ini Rawan Jatuh ke Pelukan Pelakor Tulis Primbon

7 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Yuk Intip! Ini Peringkat Ranking FIFA Palestina Lawan Ketiga Indonesia di Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17

Yuk Intip! Ini Peringkat Ranking FIFA Palestina Lawan Ketiga Indonesia di Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17

7 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Satuan Pendidikan yang Mampu Menjamin ...

Jawaban Soal Satuan Pendidikan yang Mampu Menjamin ...

7 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Sahnya Lompatan yang Dilakukan oleh Seorang Atlit dalam Lompat Jauh Menurut Juri Yaitu

Jawaban Soal Sahnya Lompatan yang Dilakukan oleh Seorang Atlit dalam Lompat Jauh Menurut Juri Yaitu

7 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

7 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Komparasi Infinix Zero Ultra dan Xiaomi 12T Pro, mana yang unggul? Sama-sama Kamera 200 MP

Komparasi Infinix Zero Ultra dan Xiaomi 12T Pro, mana yang unggul? Sama-sama Kamera 200 MP

7 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Perlu Belajar dari Masa Lalu

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Perlu Belajar dari Masa Lalu

7 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Yuk Download Gambar Background Maulid Nabi 2022 di Freepik, Gratis

Yuk Download Gambar Background Maulid Nabi 2022 di Freepik, Gratis

7 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Jumat, 7 Oktober 2022 : Trending Banget Loh, Si Doel Anak Sekolahan, TOP

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Jumat, 7 Oktober 2022 : Trending Banget Loh, Si Doel Anak Sekolahan, TOP

7 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB