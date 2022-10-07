Lirik Lagu No Limit - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make you say uh, no limit
Got that Master P, no limit baby
Give you that black card, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Make you say uh, no limit
I see murmur murder that, no limit baby
Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
You know you fine
Baby you know that you fine
I'm just tryna make you mine
Tryna make you mine
Yeah I'm tryna make you mine
Put a tingle in your spine
We got to vibe, we got a wave
You should ride on it
All the places I could take
You girl is limitless
So if you never been
Girl I would just love to take you there
You don't have to worry 'bout a thing
I got it, let me show you better than
'Cause I may not know you
Just let me hold you
You be my soldier
And you from the 'Nolia
Make you say uh, no limit
Got that Master P, no limit baby
Give you that black card, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Make you say uh, no limit
I see murmur murder that, no limit baby
Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Cars on decline, baby the cars on decline
You roll with me, you miss shine
Baby we shine, yeah lil mama we shine
Just pick a destination
Go 'head show me you can get like everything
Show me like any car, any house
Baby you can get like any ring
Anything
You knock it, knock it down
All through the night, all through the day yeah
I knock that pussy out
Baby you call, it's Sugar Ray yeah
'Cause I may not know you
Just let me hold you
You be my soldier
And you from the 'Nolia
Make you say uh, no limit
Got that Master P, no limit baby
Give you that black card, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Make you say uh, no limit
I see murmur murder that, no limit baby
Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Fine nut and wine
Baby girl I ain't lying
Make my homies drop a dime
Commit a crime
Jeopardize my lifeline
Just to see your bottle sign
Ain't no limit, babe we do it larger
Ain't no limit babe when you a starter
Martyr outsmart the Rari, Rari
Fill the session with Bacardi Barbies
Kerosene, kerosene
Promise spin, washing machine
Thin waisted primadonna
Never limit, I'm a stoner
Tinted out, I'm never roasted
Fuck them boys, they always get us
[?] and rag denim
I'ma spend my night with 'dem
I could put karats all over you
Karats all over you
Never mind, we only poppin' shit
Man I been getting high with these fools
And she said all her friends fake, was solo rocking
And she a real bad bad bitch, she ain't gotta Photoshop it
Uh, no limit
I see murmur murder that, no limit baby
Give you that ghetto D girl, no limit
Just know when you roll with a nigga like me
There's no limit baby
Artikel Pilihan