Lirik Lagu Little Me – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Little Me - Little Mix

She lives in the shadow of a lonely girl

Voice so quiet you don't hear a word

Always talking but she can't be heard

You can see there if you catch her eye

I know she's brave but it's trapped inside

Scared to talk but she don't know why

Wish I knew back then what I know now

Wish I could somehow go back in time

And maybe listen to my own advice

I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out

Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder

Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see

You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out

And know that right here, right now

You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be

Little me

Yeah, you gotta lotta time to act your age

You can't write a book from a single page

Hands on the clock only turn one way (yeah)

Run too fast and you'll risk it all

Can't be afraid to take a fall

Felt so big but she looks so small

Wish I knew back then what I know now

Wish I could somehow go back in time

And maybe listen to my own advice

I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out

Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder

Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see

You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out

And know that right here, right now

You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be

Oh, little me

Little me, yeah, yeah, hey

I'll tell you one thing I would say to her

I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out

Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder

Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see

You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out

And know that right here, right now

You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be