Lirik Lagu Burn - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Burn - Usher

Girl, I understand why

See, it's burnin' me to hold on to this

I know this is something I gotta do

But that don't mean I want to

What I'm tryna say is that, I... love you, I just

I feel like this... is comin' to an end

And it's better for me to... let it go now

Than hold on and hurt you

But I gotta let it burn

It's gon' burn for me to say this, but it's coming from my heart

It's been a long time coming, but we done been fell apart

Really wanna work this out, but I don't think you're gonna change

I do, but you don't, think it's best we go our separate ways

Tell me why I should stay in this relationship

When I'm hurtin', baby, I ain't happy, baby

Plus there's so many other things I gotta deal with

I think that you should let it burn

When your feeling ain't the same and your body don't want to

But you know, gotta let it go 'cause the party ain't

Jumpin' like it used to, even though this might bruise you (No, no)

Let it burn, let it burn, gotta let it burn

Deep down, you know it's best for yourself, but you

Hate the thought of her bein' with someone else

But you know that it's over, we knew it was through

Let it burn (Let it burn), let it burn (Let it burn), gotta let it burn

Sendin' pages I ain't supposed to

Got somebody here, but I want you

'Cause the feelin' ain't the same

Find myself callin' her your name

Ladies, tell me, do you understand?

Now, all my fellas, do you feel my pain?

It's the way I feel

I know I made a mistake, now it's too late

I know she ain't coming back

What I gotta do now to get my shorty back?

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Man, I don't know what I'm gonna do without my boo

You've been gone for too long

It's been fifty-leven days, umpteen hours

I'ma be burnin' 'til you return (Let it burn)

When your feeling ain't the same and your body don't want to

But you know, gotta let it go 'cause the party ain't

Jumpin' like it used to, even though this might bruise you

Let it burn (Let it burn, let it burn, you gon' learn)

Let it burn (Gotta let it burn, oh), gotta let it burn

Deep down, you know it's best for yourself, but you

Hate the thought of her bein' with someone else

But you know that it's over (Know it's over), we knew it was through

Let it burn, let it burn, gotta let it burn

I'm twisted 'cause one side of me is tellin' me that I need to move on

On the other side, I wanna break down and cry, ooh

I'm twisted 'cause one side of me is tellin' me that I need to move on

On the other side, I wanna break down and cry, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh (Can you feel me burning?)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

So many days, so many hours

I'm still burnin' 'til you return (Let it burn)

When your feeling ain't the same and your body don't want to

But you know, gotta let it go 'cause the party ain't

Jumpin' like it used to, even though this might bruise you

Let it burn (Let it burn, let it burn), let it burn, gotta let it burn

Deep down, you know it's best for yourself, but you

Hate the thought of her bein' with someone else

But you know that it's over, we knew it was through

Let it burn (Let it burn, let it burn, let it burn)

Let it burn, gotta let it burn

Artis: Usher

Album: Confessions

Dirilis: 2004

Genre: R&B

Songwriters: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Usher

Produser: Jermaine Dupri dan Bryan Michael Cox