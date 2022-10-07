Lirik Lagu Hold On - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

You know you can call me if you need someone
I'll pick up the pieces if you come undone
Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you
Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, yeah
You know you can call me if you need someone
I need you to hold on
Heaven is a place not too far away
We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (we all make mistakes)
Take my hand and hold on
Tell me everything that you need to say
'Cause I know how it feels to be someone
Feels to be someone who loses their way
You're looking for answers and a place I know (I know)
You need the connection but you can't get close (can't get close)
Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you
Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you
You know you can call me if you need someone
I need you to hold on (hold on)
Heaven is a place not too far away (away, yeah)
We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (we all make mistakes)
Take my hand and hold on
Tell me everything that you need to say
'Cause I know how it feels to be someone
Feels to be someone who loses their way
Midnight 'til morning
Call if you need somebody
I will be there for you (I will be there for you)
Midnight 'til morning
Call if you need somebody
I will be there for you
