Lirik Lagu Mask Off - Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Call it how it is (Call it how it is)
Hendrix
I promise, I swear, I swear
You heard, spit it, yo
Percocets (Ya), molly, Percocets (Percocets)
Percocets (Ya), molly, Percocets (Percocets)
Rep the set (Yee), gotta rep the set (Gang, gang)
Editor: Gita Pratiwi
