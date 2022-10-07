Lirik Lagu Mask Off - Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mask Off - Future

Call it how it is (Call it how it is)

Hendrix

I promise, I swear, I swear

You heard, spit it, yo

Percocets (Ya), molly, Percocets (Percocets)

Percocets (Ya), molly, Percocets (Percocets)

Rep the set (Yee), gotta rep the set (Gang, gang)