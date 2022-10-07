Lirik Lagu Not for Us - Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not for Us – Maudy Ayunda
Tell Me Again
Why'd You Have To Come Back This Way?
When I'm Getting Better
Better At Forgetting
And You Open Up The Pages I've Chosen To Close
I've Lost The Right To Be Angry
Don't Be Naïve
Nothing Has Changed
Why'd You Have To Play With Fire?
Don't You Know That We're Not Right?
Can't You See That I'm So Tired?
Of A Love That's Meant To Fail
Baby Don't Pretend No More
We Have Been Through This Before
Forever's Not For Us
Tell Me Again
Why'd You Have To Call Me Tonight?
Bringing Up Stories,
Like They Were Just Yesterday
And You Open Up The Pages I've Chosen To Close
We've Lost The Fight For This Ending
So Don't Be Naïve
Nothing Has Changed
Why Do You Have To Play With Fire
Don't You Know That We're Not Right?
Can't You See That Im So Tired?
Of The Love That's Meant To Fade
Baby Don't Pretend No More
We Have Been Through This Before
Forever's Not For Us
