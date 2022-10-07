Lirik Lagu Not for Us - Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not for Us – Maudy Ayunda

Tell Me Again

Why'd You Have To Come Back This Way?

When I'm Getting Better

Better At Forgetting

And You Open Up The Pages I've Chosen To Close

I've Lost The Right To Be Angry

Don't Be Naïve

Nothing Has Changed

Why'd You Have To Play With Fire?

Don't You Know That We're Not Right?

Can't You See That I'm So Tired?

Of A Love That's Meant To Fail

Baby Don't Pretend No More

We Have Been Through This Before

Forever's Not For Us

Tell Me Again

Why'd You Have To Call Me Tonight?

Bringing Up Stories,

Like They Were Just Yesterday

And You Open Up The Pages I've Chosen To Close

We've Lost The Fight For This Ending

So Don't Be Naïve

Nothing Has Changed

Why Do You Have To Play With Fire

Don't You Know That We're Not Right?

Can't You See That Im So Tired?

Of The Love That's Meant To Fade

Baby Don't Pretend No More

We Have Been Through This Before

Forever's Not For Us