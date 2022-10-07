Lirik Lagu Paranoia – Kang Daniel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Paranoia – Kang Daniel

La-la

La-la-la

La-la, la, la

La

La-la

La-la-la

La-la, la

Eoduun bamboda naji

Museowojyeo

Bichi dachi anneun

Nae bangi

Iksukaejyeo hanassik

Am I just crazy or dreamin’ awake?

Ijeneun I can’t escape

Banbokdoen harue mudyeojyeoga- oh I no

Nuneul garyeo

Demons in the night

Para-noia

Don’t you look behind!

Oh my my my

Nan sumgyeojyeo itgil wonhae

Don’t ma, ma, mind

Amudo chatji mothage

You can run

You can hide

But they always find

Beonjyeoga in your heart

They live in the dark!

La-la

La-la-la (Uh!)

La-la, la

Bit hana eomneun gonggan

Eodumi ol ttae

Pyojeongttawin da sarajyeo tto ireoke

Kkeunimeopsi deullyeowa jidokan bam

Wasn’t with me back then

But they right here now

Nal chajaoneun angmonge

Nightmares make me go insane

Kkamake jiteojin bam

Nae mamsoge inneun monster

Alone in the dark