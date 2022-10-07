Lirik Lagu Paranoia – Kang Daniel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Paranoia – Kang Daniel
La-la
La-la-la
La-la, la, la
La
La-la
La-la-la
La-la, la
Eoduun bamboda naji
Museowojyeo
Bichi dachi anneun
Nae bangi
Iksukaejyeo hanassik
Am I just crazy or dreamin’ awake?
Ijeneun I can’t escape
Banbokdoen harue mudyeojyeoga- oh I no
Nuneul garyeo
Demons in the night
Para-noia
Don’t you look behind!
Oh my my my
Nan sumgyeojyeo itgil wonhae
Don’t ma, ma, mind
Amudo chatji mothage
You can run
You can hide
But they always find
Beonjyeoga in your heart
They live in the dark!
La-la
La-la-la (Uh!)
La-la, la
Bit hana eomneun gonggan
Eodumi ol ttae
Pyojeongttawin da sarajyeo tto ireoke
Kkeunimeopsi deullyeowa jidokan bam
Wasn’t with me back then
But they right here now
Nal chajaoneun angmonge
Nightmares make me go insane
Kkamake jiteojin bam
Nae mamsoge inneun monster
Alone in the dark
