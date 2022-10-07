Lirik Lagu Unlock the Key – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Unlock the Key – Isyana Sarasvati
Lost, I am lost again
No, I am alone again
I keep falling into fear every single time I want to open up my mind
I can’t see the purest color of my soul
They keep saying this but what I want is that
They keep saying no when my body wants to move
I’m stuck in confusion
I keep falling into fear every single time I want to open up my mind
I can’t see the purest color of my soul
They keep saying this but what I want is that
They keep saying no when my body wants to move
I need to clear my mind’s eye
This evolution shaped a war in my imagination
I am being suffocated by the mess that keeps on running in my head
Set me free from the darkness, I will never let you gеt a piece of my light
I’ve warnеd you more than once, unlock the key and step away from my life
Love, love, love, thank you for the longing
I am still alive
Love, love, love, thank you for the longing
I am still alive
Set me free from the darkness (Unlock the key and step away from my life)
Set me free from the darkness (Unlock the key and step away from my life)
Set me free from the darkness (Unlock the key and step away from my life)
Set me free from the darkness (Unlock the key and step away from my life)
Credit
Artist: Isyana Sarasvati
Songwriter, Vocals: Isyana Sarasvati
Keyboards, Producer: Kenan Loui Widjaja
Piano: Isyana Sarasvati & Kenan Loui Widjaja
Fakta di Balik Lagu
1. Sisi Lain
Unlock the Key mengandung perasaan dari sisi lain Isyana Sarasvati yang hanya bisa diekspresikan menggunakan musik. Lagu ini cukup berbeda dari yang sebelumnya Isyana ciptakan.
Dia mengakui akan adanya perbedaan pendapat dari penggemarnya, tetapi lagu ini merupakan ungkapan perasaannya sehingga dirinya tidak peduli jika Unlock the Key terasa berbeda dan tidak laku di pasaran.
2. Single Pertama dari Label Rekamannya Sendiri
Unlock the Key menjadi single pertama dari Redrose Records, label rekaman milik Isyana. Lagu ini dirilis pada 28 Oktober 2020. Selain itu, lagu ini memadukan instrumen rock progresif dengan melodi Isyana ala opera.
3. Menang Penghargaan AMI 2021
Lagu ini memenangkan Karya Produksi Progressive Terbaik serta Tim Produksi Suara Terbaik pada acara penghargaan Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) 2021. Lagu ini pun dinominasikan dalam kategori Karya Produksi Terbaik-Terbaik dan Produser Rekaman Terbaik. (Katiasa Utami)***
