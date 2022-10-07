Lirik Lagu Grayscale - Lamb of God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Grayscale - Lamb of God

There's a war going on inside my head

Shadows sewn of golden thread

I sip the sweetest tastes until their bitter ends

I feel the greatest love inside the worst revenge

Cold rain falls on my face and the light in my hand

I'm turning inside out, I don't know who I am

And do I want it to stop?

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave

Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

In a grayscale tide

There's a war going on inside of me

Questions echo endlessly

I paid a thief to steal away my one escape

I bought a broken mirror just to try and see my face

Cold winds blow from the hills, there's eyes on my back

In sinking shifting sands, I don't know where I am

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave

Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white (In a grayscale tide)

In a grayscale tide

I thought I'd know better now, the world is upside down

I thought I'd know better now, the weight is crashing down

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave

Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

In a grayscale tide

Album: Omens

Artis: Lamb of God

Penulis lagu: David Randall Blythe / John Campbell / Mark Morton / Mark Duane Morton / John Steven Campbell / Willie Adler / Randy Blythe / William M. Adler

Dirilis: 2022

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lamb of God, band asal Amerika Serikat, kembali merilis lagu bertajuk Grayscale pada 8 September 2022. Lagu itu diproduseri oleh Josh Wilbur.