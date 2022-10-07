Lirik Lagu Grayscale - Lamb of God dan Fakta di Baliknya

There's a war going on inside my head
Shadows sewn of golden thread
I sip the sweetest tastes until their bitter ends
I feel the greatest love inside the worst revenge
Cold rain falls on my face and the light in my hand
I'm turning inside out, I don't know who I am
And do I want it to stop?
Grayscale eyes slide from black to white
Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave
Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky
Grayscale eyes slide from black to white
In a grayscale tide
There's a war going on inside of me
Questions echo endlessly
I paid a thief to steal away my one escape
I bought a broken mirror just to try and see my face
Cold winds blow from the hills, there's eyes on my back
In sinking shifting sands, I don't know where I am
Grayscale eyes slide from black to white
Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave
Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky
Grayscale eyes slide from black to white (In a grayscale tide)
In a grayscale tide
I thought I'd know better now, the world is upside down
I thought I'd know better now, the weight is crashing down
Grayscale eyes slide from black to white
Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave
Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky
Grayscale eyes slide from black to white
In a grayscale tide
Album: Omens
Artis: Lamb of God
Penulis lagu: David Randall Blythe / John Campbell / Mark Morton / Mark Duane Morton / John Steven Campbell / Willie Adler / Randy Blythe / William M. Adler
Dirilis: 2022
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Lamb of God, band asal Amerika Serikat, kembali merilis lagu bertajuk Grayscale pada 8 September 2022. Lagu itu diproduseri oleh Josh Wilbur.
