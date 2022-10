Lirik Lagu Who Do You Love - The Chainsmokers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who Do You Love - The Chainsmokers

Yeah

Found cigarettes in your Fendi coat

Even though you don't even smoke

Always changing your access codes

Yeah, I can tell you no one knew

Yeah, you've been acting so conspicuous

You flip it on me, say I think too much

You're moving different when we making love

Baby, tell me, tell me

Who do you love, do you love now?

I wanna know the truth (woah)

Who do you love, do you love now?

I know it's someone new

You ain't gotta make it easy

Where you been sleeping?

This shit is keeping me up at night, just admit it

Who do you love, do you love now?

I wanna know, I wanna know who

Now, now, who do you, who do you love, love (yeah)

Now, now, who do you, who do you love now? (Woah)

Now, now, who do you, who do you love, love (yeah)

I wanna know, I wanna know who

Well, keep switching your alibi

Stuttering when you reply

You can't even look me in the eye

Well I can tell, I know you're lying

Cause you've been acting so conspicuous

You flip it on me, say I think too much

We're moving different while we're making love

So, baby, tell me, tell me

Who do you love, do you love now?

I wanna know the truth (woah)

Who do you love, do you love now?

I know it's someone new

You ain't gotta make it easy

Where you been sleeping?

This shit is keeping me up at night, just admit it

Who do you love, do you love now?

I wanna know, I wanna know who

Now, now, who do you, who do you love, love (yeah)

Now, now, who do you, who do you love now? (Woah)

Now, now, who do you, who do you love, love (yeah)

I wanna know, I wanna know who

You've been acting so conspicuous

(Who?)

You flip it on me, say I think too much

(Who?)

Movin' different when we're makin' love

(Who?)

Baby tell me, tell me