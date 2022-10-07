Lirik Lagu Eenie Meenie - Justin Bieber feat Sean Kingston dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Eenie Meenie - Justin Bieber feat Sean Kingston
Eenie meenie miney mo
Catch a bad chick by her toe
If she holla
If-if, if she holla, let her go
She's indecisive, she can't decide
She keeps on lookin' from left to right
Girl, come a bit closer, look in my eyes
Searching is so wrong, I'm Mr. Right
You seem like the type to love 'em and leave 'em
And disappear right after this song
So give me the night to show you, hold you
Don't leave me out here dancing alone
You can't make up your mind, mind, mind, mind, mind
Please don't waste my time, time, time, time, time
I'm not tryna rewind, -wind, -wind, -wind, -wind
I wish our hearts could come together as one
'Cause shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover, oh-oh-oh-oh
Let me show you what you're missin', paradise
With me you're winning, girl, you don't have to roll the dice
Tell me what you're really here for (here for)
Them other guys? I can see right through ya
You seem like the type to love 'em and leave 'em
And disappear right after the song
So give me the night to show you and hold you
Don't leave me out here dancin' alone
Can't make up your mind, mind, mind, mind, mind
Please don't waste my time, time, time, time, time
Not trying rewind, -wind, -wind, -wind, -wind
I wish our hearts could come together as one
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover, oh-oh-oh-oh
Eenie meenie miney moe, catch a bad chick by her toe
If she holla, if-if, if she holla let her go
Eenie meenie miney moe, catch a bad chick by her toe
If she holla, la, la, la she holla let her go
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover
Artikel Pilihan