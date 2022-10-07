Lirik Lagu Eenie Meenie - Justin Bieber feat Sean Kingston dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Eenie Meenie - Justin Bieber feat Sean Kingston

Eenie meenie miney mo

Catch a bad chick by her toe

If she holla

If-if, if she holla, let her go

She's indecisive, she can't decide

She keeps on lookin' from left to right

Girl, come a bit closer, look in my eyes

Searching is so wrong, I'm Mr. Right

You seem like the type to love 'em and leave 'em

And disappear right after this song

So give me the night to show you, hold you

Don't leave me out here dancing alone

You can't make up your mind, mind, mind, mind, mind

Please don't waste my time, time, time, time, time

I'm not tryna rewind, -wind, -wind, -wind, -wind

I wish our hearts could come together as one

'Cause shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover, oh-oh-oh-oh

Let me show you what you're missin', paradise

With me you're winning, girl, you don't have to roll the dice

Tell me what you're really here for (here for)

Them other guys? I can see right through ya

You seem like the type to love 'em and leave 'em

And disappear right after the song

So give me the night to show you and hold you

Don't leave me out here dancin' alone

Can't make up your mind, mind, mind, mind, mind

Please don't waste my time, time, time, time, time

Not trying rewind, -wind, -wind, -wind, -wind

I wish our hearts could come together as one

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover, oh-oh-oh-oh

Eenie meenie miney moe, catch a bad chick by her toe

If she holla, if-if, if she holla let her go

Eenie meenie miney moe, catch a bad chick by her toe

If she holla, la, la, la she holla let her go

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover

Shorty is a eenie meenie miney mo lover