Lirik Lagu Flying High – JKT48, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flying High – JKT48

I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view

We’re flying high

High



Feels like this gon' call for celebration

Made it from the bottom to the top

Ahh whooo

Finally free got my emancipation

I can hardly believe I made it this far



I feel the wave I feel the love

I feel the energy

I’m on my way to better days

There ain't a thing that can stop me now



I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view

We’re flying high

High



No stop no quitting going straight to the moon

We’re flying high

High



Woke up hella grateful

(Said I woke up hella grateful)

Never let up stayed faithful (Yeah)

Never let up had faith (Tell me now I)

I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view

We’re flying high

High



Birds eye view of this whole town

I could see so clear there ain't no clouds

Zoom zoom on my way like a rocket

Nothing in my way that can stop it now

Me and my friends are tight

Everything feels alright

And a little bit of extra, the shoes rock at fiesta

Lovin' this life so blessed



I feel the wave I feel the love

I feel the energy

I’m on my way to better days

There ain't a thing that can stop me now



I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view

We’re flying high

High

No stop no quitting going straight to the moon

We’re flying high

High



Woke up hella grateful

(Said I woke up hella grateful)

Never let up stayed faithful (Yeah)

Never let up had faith (Tell me now I)

I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view

We’re flying high

High



To the moon to the stars

No there ain’t no telling

Where we’ll go

Or how far

We ain’t got no limits

Or no ceilings

It’s only the beginning

Going till the wheels fall off

Gonna give it all that we got

Oooooooo



I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view

We’re flying high

High



No stop no quitting going straight to the moon

We’re flying high

High



Woke up hella grateful

(Said I woke up hella grateful)

Never let up stayed faithful (Yeah)

Never let up had faith (Tell me now I)

I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view

We’re flying high

High



Kredit Lagu Flying High – JKT48

Lagu: Fying High

Artis: JKT48

Komponis Musik: August Rigo

Lirikus: August Rigo

Produser: Matt Rad

Fakta di Balik Lagu Flying High – JKT48

Flying High adalah single ke-23 dari JKT48 yang dirilis pada 17 Juni 2022. Single ini merupakan single pertama yang dibawakan oleh sembilan anggota.

Lagu ini berhasil masuk nominasi kategori Karya Produksi Grup Vokal Terbaik pada AMI Awards 2022. Setelah dirilis, lagu ini trending 18 di YouTube Indonesia.

Lagu Flying High menceritakan tentang seseorang yang ingin meraih impiannya. Dia juga tidak menyerah pada hal yang dilaluinya.

Lagu ini juga memberikan pesan untuk selalu bersyukur atas apa yang telah didapat dari perjalanan dan perjuangan dalam meraih impian kita.

Pembuatan lagu ini mereka menggandeng produser Matt Rad dan August Rigo yang pernah bekerja dengan BTS, hingga One Direction. (Yani Suryani)***