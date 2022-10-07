Lirik Lagu Flying High – JKT48, dan Fakta di Baliknya

I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view
We’re flying high
High
Feels like this gon' call for celebration
Made it from the bottom to the top
Ahh whooo
Finally free got my emancipation
I can hardly believe I made it this far
I feel the wave I feel the love
I feel the energy
I’m on my way to better days
There ain't a thing that can stop me now
I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view
We’re flying high
High
No stop no quitting going straight to the moon
We’re flying high
High
Woke up hella grateful
(Said I woke up hella grateful)
Never let up stayed faithful (Yeah)
Never let up had faith (Tell me now I)
I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view
We’re flying high
High
Birds eye view of this whole town
I could see so clear there ain't no clouds
Zoom zoom on my way like a rocket
Nothing in my way that can stop it now
Me and my friends are tight
Everything feels alright
And a little bit of extra, the shoes rock at fiesta
Lovin' this life so blessed
I feel the wave I feel the love
I feel the energy
I’m on my way to better days
There ain't a thing that can stop me now
I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view
We’re flying high
High
No stop no quitting going straight to the moon
We’re flying high
High
Woke up hella grateful
(Said I woke up hella grateful)
Never let up stayed faithful (Yeah)
Never let up had faith (Tell me now I)
I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view
We’re flying high
High
To the moon to the stars
No there ain’t no telling
Where we’ll go
Or how far
We ain’t got no limits
Or no ceilings
It’s only the beginning
Going till the wheels fall off
Gonna give it all that we got
Oooooooo
I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view
We’re flying high
High
No stop no quitting going straight to the moon
We’re flying high
High
Woke up hella grateful
(Said I woke up hella grateful)
Never let up stayed faithful (Yeah)
Never let up had faith (Tell me now I)
I’m sitting pretty I’m enjoying the view
We’re flying high
High
Kredit Lagu Flying High – JKT48
Lagu: Fying High
Artis: JKT48
Komponis Musik: August Rigo
Lirikus: August Rigo
Produser: Matt Rad
Fakta di Balik Lagu Flying High – JKT48
Flying High adalah single ke-23 dari JKT48 yang dirilis pada 17 Juni 2022. Single ini merupakan single pertama yang dibawakan oleh sembilan anggota.
Lagu ini berhasil masuk nominasi kategori Karya Produksi Grup Vokal Terbaik pada AMI Awards 2022. Setelah dirilis, lagu ini trending 18 di YouTube Indonesia.
Lagu Flying High menceritakan tentang seseorang yang ingin meraih impiannya. Dia juga tidak menyerah pada hal yang dilaluinya.
Lagu ini juga memberikan pesan untuk selalu bersyukur atas apa yang telah didapat dari perjalanan dan perjuangan dalam meraih impian kita.
Pembuatan lagu ini mereka menggandeng produser Matt Rad dan August Rigo yang pernah bekerja dengan BTS, hingga One Direction. (Yani Suryani)***
