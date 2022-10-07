Lirik Lagu Don't Cry - Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dont Cry – Guns N Roses

Talk to me softly

There's something in your eyes

Dont hang your head in sorrow

And please Dont cry

I know how you feel inside I've

I've been there before

SomethiNs changiN inside you

And Dont you know

Don't you cry tonight

I still love you, baby

Don't you cry tonight

Don't you cry tonight

There's a heaven above you, baby

And Don't you cry tonight

Give me a whisper

And give me a sigh

Give me a kiss before you

Tell me goodbye

Dont you take it so hard now

And please Dont take it so bad

I'll still be thinkiN of you

And the times we had, baby

And Don't you cry tonight

Don't you cry tonight

Don't you cry tonight

There's a heaven above you, baby

And Don't you cry tonight

And please remember

That I never lied

Oh and please remember

How I felt inside now, honey

You gotta make it your own way

But you'll be alright now, sugar

You'll feel better tomorrow

Come the morning light now, baby

And Don't you cry tonight

And Don't you cry tonight

And Don't you cry tonight

There's a heaven above you, baby

And Don't you cry

Dont you ever cry, cry, cry

Don't you cry tonight

Baby, maybe someday

Don't you cry

Dont you ever cry, cry cry

Don't you cry

Tonight

Credit

Artis: Guns N Roses

Album: Use Your Illusion I

Rilis: 1991

Genre: Hard Rock, Metal, Altenatif/Indie, Rock

Penulis Lagu: Duff Rose McKagan / Izzy Stradlin / Matt Sorum / Saul Hudson / W. Axl Rose