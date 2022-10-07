Lirik Lagu Don't Cry - Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB
Guns N Roses, berikut lirik laguDont Cry lengkap dengan fakta di baliknya.
Lirik Lagu Dont CryGuns N Roses

Talk to me softly
There's something in your eyes
Dont hang your head in sorrow
And please Dont cry
I know how you feel inside I've
I've been there before
SomethiNs changiN inside you
And Dont you know

Don't you cry tonight
I still love you, baby
Don't you cry tonight
Don't you cry tonight
There's a heaven above you, baby
And Don't you cry tonight

Give me a whisper
And give me a sigh
Give me a kiss before you
Tell me goodbye
Dont you take it so hard now
And please Dont take it so bad
I'll still be thinkiN of you
And the times we had, baby

And Don't you cry tonight
Don't you cry tonight
Don't you cry tonight
There's a heaven above you, baby
And Don't you cry tonight

And please remember
That I never lied
Oh and please remember
How I felt inside now, honey
You gotta make it your own way
But you'll be alright now, sugar
You'll feel better tomorrow
Come the morning light now, baby

And Don't you cry tonight
And Don't you cry tonight
And Don't you cry tonight
There's a heaven above you, baby
And Don't you cry
Dont you ever cry, cry, cry
Don't you cry tonight
Baby, maybe someday
Don't you cry
Dont you ever cry, cry cry
Don't you cry
Tonight

Credit

Artis: Guns N Roses
Album: Use Your Illusion I
Rilis: 1991
Genre: Hard Rock, Metal, Altenatif/Indie, Rock
Penulis Lagu: Duff Rose McKagan / Izzy Stradlin / Matt Sorum / Saul Hudson / W. Axl Rose

