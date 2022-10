Psychofreak - Camila Cabello Feat Willow Smith

Feelin' like a psycho-freak-freak-freak (ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

(Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-da)

Feelin' like a psycho-freak sometimes

Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi

Tell me that you love me, are you lying?

Gimme lemonade, I give you limes

House in the hills is a house of cards