Lirik Lagu Love You Like I Do – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/AndNowProjekt

Lirik Lagu Love You Like I DoVancouver Sleep Clinic

Heard there's a trouble coming
But there ain't a mountain we can't move
Let hell and his friends come gunning
'Cause in the end, no one can love you like I do

And the world had me bound, hanging under a cloud
But with you, there's not a shadow of doubt

'Cause after all, who can love you like I do?
And after all of the storms we made it through
The sky could fall, I'd be powerless to move
'Cause I know when I'm with you, who can love you like I do?

And I heard that the wolves are running
But there ain't a chase that we can't lose
Let all heaven and earth start thundering
'Cause in the end, we're on another magnitude

And the world had me bound, hanging under a cloud
But with you, my heart's a mile off the ground

'Cause after all, who can love you like I do?
And after all of the storms we made it through
The sky could fall, I'd be powerless to move
'Cause I know when I'm with you, who can love you like I do?

And after all, who can love you like I do?
And after all of the storms we made it through
The sky could fall, I'd be powerless to move
'Cause I know when I'm with you, who can love you like I do?

Credit

