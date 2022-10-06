Lirik Lagu Love You Like I Do – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love You Like I Do – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

Heard there's a trouble coming

But there ain't a mountain we can't move

Let hell and his friends come gunning

'Cause in the end, no one can love you like I do

And the world had me bound, hanging under a cloud

But with you, there's not a shadow of doubt

'Cause after all, who can love you like I do?

And after all of the storms we made it through

The sky could fall, I'd be powerless to move

'Cause I know when I'm with you, who can love you like I do?

And I heard that the wolves are running

But there ain't a chase that we can't lose

Let all heaven and earth start thundering

'Cause in the end, we're on another magnitude

And the world had me bound, hanging under a cloud

But with you, my heart's a mile off the ground

'Cause after all, who can love you like I do?

And after all of the storms we made it through

The sky could fall, I'd be powerless to move

'Cause I know when I'm with you, who can love you like I do?

And after all, who can love you like I do?

And after all of the storms we made it through

The sky could fall, I'd be powerless to move

'Cause I know when I'm with you, who can love you like I do?

Credit