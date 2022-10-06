Lirik Lagu The Last Song Ever - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta Dibaliknya

The Last Song Ever - Secondhand Serenade

I wish my life was this song

Cause songs they never die

I could write for years and years and never have to cry

I'd show you how i live without saying a word

I could wrap up both our hearts i know it sounds obsurde

And i saw the tears on your face, i shot you down

And i slamed the door but couldn't make a sound so

Please stay sweet my dear, don"t hate me know

C D Dsus

I can't tell how this last song ends

(The way that i feel tonight

So down so down

I pray i can swim

Just so i wont drown

And the waves that crash

Over me i'm gasping for air

Take my hand so i can breathe (i wrote this last song down)

And i saw the tears on your face, i shot you down

And i slamed the door but couldn't make a sound so

Please stay sweet my dear, don"t hate me know

C D Dsus

I can't tell how this last song ends

Broken glass

Your mostioned skin was everything, was everything

And your broken voice

Was quivering(youre every thing)

Your everything, your everything

Scream at me make it the best i've ever heard

Laugh out loud i know it sounds obsurd

Scream at me make it the best i've ever heard

Your everything, your everything

Your heart beastslowly, pains are grown

Does she love you, thats worth knowing, yea

Credit

Dirilis: 2005

Album: Awake: Remixed & Remastered, 10 Years & 10,000 Tears Later