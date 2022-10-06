Lirik Lagu The Last Song Ever - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta Dibaliknya

The Last Song Ever - Secondhand Serenade
I wish my life was this song
Cause songs they never die
I could write for years and years and never have to cry
I'd show you how i live without saying a word
I could wrap up both our hearts i know it sounds obsurde
And i saw the tears on your face, i shot you down
And i slamed the door but couldn't make a sound so
Please stay sweet my dear, don"t hate me know
C D Dsus
I can't tell how this last song ends
(The way that i feel tonight
So down so down
I pray i can swim
Just so i wont drown
And the waves that crash
Over me i'm gasping for air
Take my hand so i can breathe (i wrote this last song down)
And i saw the tears on your face, i shot you down
And i slamed the door but couldn't make a sound so
Please stay sweet my dear, don"t hate me know
C D Dsus
I can't tell how this last song ends
Broken glass
Your mostioned skin was everything, was everything
And your broken voice
Was quivering(youre every thing)
Your everything, your everything
Scream at me make it the best i've ever heard
Laugh out loud i know it sounds obsurd
Scream at me make it the best i've ever heard
Your everything, your everything
Your heart beastslowly, pains are grown
Does she love you, thats worth knowing, yea
Credit
Dirilis: 2005
Album: Awake: Remixed & Remastered, 10 Years & 10,000 Tears Later
