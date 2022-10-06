Lirik lagu Talking to the Moon- Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Talking to the Moon– Bruno Mars
If you ever leave me, baby
Leave some morphine at my door
'Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
To realize what we used to have
We don't have it anymore
There's no religion that could save me
No matter how long my knees are on the floor (oh)
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
To keep you by my side
To keep you from walkin' out the door
'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
There'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby
Just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same if you walk away
Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain
I'll never be your mother's favorite
Uh, your daddy can't even look me in the eye
Ooh, if I was in their shoes, I'd be doing the same thing
Sayin', "There goes my little girl
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand
Ooh, but little darlin' watch me change their minds
Yeah for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll try
And pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding
If that'll make you mine
'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
There'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby
Just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same if you walk away
Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain
Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding
If that'll make it right
'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
And there'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby
And just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same if you walk away
Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain
Credit
Artis: Benyamin S & Ida Royani
Album: Doo-Wops & Hooligans Genre: Pop, Indonesian Pop
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Dirilis: 4 Oktober 2010
Penulis: Ari Levine / Peter Gene Hernandez / Philip Lawrence
Penghargaan: MTV Video Music Awards Jepang untuk Video Pria Terbaik
Nominasi: Teen Choice Award untuk Single Penyanyi Pria Pilihan
