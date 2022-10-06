Lirik lagu Talking to the Moon- Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Bruno Mars.
Bruno Mars. /Instagram @brunomars

Talking to the MoonBruno Mars

If you ever leave me, baby
Leave some morphine at my door
'Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
To realize what we used to have
We don't have it anymore

There's no religion that could save me
No matter how long my knees are on the floor (oh)
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
To keep you by my side
To keep you from walkin' out the door

'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
There'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby

Just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same if you walk away
Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain

I'll never be your mother's favorite
Uh, your daddy can't even look me in the eye
Ooh, if I was in their shoes, I'd be doing the same thing
Sayin', "There goes my little girl
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand
Ooh, but little darlin' watch me change their minds
Yeah for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll try
And pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding
If that'll make you mine
'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
There'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby
Just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same if you walk away
Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain

Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding
If that'll make it right
'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
And there'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby
And just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same if you walk away
Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain

Credit

Artis: Benyamin S & Ida Royani
Album: Doo-Wops & Hooligans Genre: Pop, Indonesian Pop
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Dirilis: 4 Oktober 2010
Penulis: Ari Levine / Peter Gene Hernandez / Philip Lawrence
Penghargaan: MTV Video Music Awards Jepang untuk Video Pria Terbaik
Nominasi: Teen Choice Award untuk Single Penyanyi Pria Pilihan

Fakta Di Balik Lagu

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu So What – Loona dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu So What – Loona dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Last Song Ever - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta Dibaliknya

Lirik Lagu The Last Song Ever - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta Dibaliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu We Don't Talk Together - Heize feat Giriboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Don't Talk Together - Heize feat Giriboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Burung Camar – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Burung Camar – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tujuh Belas - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tujuh Belas - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dia – Anji dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dia – Anji dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu I Was Never There - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Was Never There - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu American Valhalla - Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu American Valhalla - Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB
Lirik Pencuri Hati - Gisel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Pencuri Hati - Gisel dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
8

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
9

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
10

Heboh Lesti Kejora Diduga jadi Korban KDRT, Kakak Rizky Billar Beri Klarifikasi Pakai Foto?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari ini di tvOne Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Dua Sisi dan Cover Story One

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari ini di tvOne Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Dua Sisi dan Cover Story One

6 Oktober 2022, 04:17 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Polres Bondowoso Bersama Forpimda Berikan Kejutan Dalam HUT TNI ke 77, Gruduk Kodim Hingga Yonif Raider 514

Polres Bondowoso Bersama Forpimda Berikan Kejutan Dalam HUT TNI ke 77, Gruduk Kodim Hingga Yonif Raider 514

6 Oktober 2022, 04:17 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Berapa Harga iPhone 11 hingga iPhone 12 di Oktober 2022? Simak Daftar Harga Mulai 6 Jutaan

Berapa Harga iPhone 11 hingga iPhone 12 di Oktober 2022? Simak Daftar Harga Mulai 6 Jutaan

6 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning Hingga Robin Hood

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning Hingga Robin Hood

6 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Purwakarta News

Awas Hujan Petir, Prakiraan Cuaca BMKG Purwakarta Hari Ini, Waspada di Waktu Ini!

Awas Hujan Petir, Prakiraan Cuaca BMKG Purwakarta Hari Ini, Waspada di Waktu Ini!

6 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 6 Oktober  2022 Ada Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Bintang Samudera Dan Vegeance

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 6 Oktober  2022 Ada Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Bintang Samudera Dan Vegeance

6 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB

Utara Times

Berikut Contoh Teks Susunan Acara Maulid Nabi 2022 Sebagai Referensi Pembawa Acara

Berikut Contoh Teks Susunan Acara Maulid Nabi 2022 Sebagai Referensi Pembawa Acara

6 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Peruntungan Shio Kelinci, Shio Naha dan Shio Ular hari ini Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022

Peruntungan Shio Kelinci, Shio Naha dan Shio Ular hari ini Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Bundesliga : Prediksi Hoffenheim vs Bremen, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Bundesliga : Prediksi Hoffenheim vs Bremen, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

6 Oktober 2022, 04:08 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Hoffenheim vs Bremen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Hoffenheim vs Bremen : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

6 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ip Man 2 Hingga Kisah Nyata Spesial

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ip Man 2 Hingga Kisah Nyata Spesial

6 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Ada Cinta Setelah Cinta dan Hotshot Special Untuk Lesti

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Ada Cinta Setelah Cinta dan Hotshot Special Untuk Lesti

6 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 Ada Kualifikasi AFC U17, VNL Dan UEFA Champions League

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 Ada Kualifikasi AFC U17, VNL Dan UEFA Champions League

6 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Hoffenheim vs Bremen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Hoffenheim vs Bremen di Bundesliga : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

6 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 6 Oktober 2022

Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Sweet Daddy Hingga Bioskop TransTV Horns

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Sweet Daddy Hingga Bioskop TransTV Horns

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Film Pamali Menceritakan Tentang Apa? Simak Sinopsis Berikut

Film Pamali Menceritakan Tentang Apa? Simak Sinopsis Berikut

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 : Bestie, Inbox, Takdir Cinta Yang Kupilih

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 : Bestie, Inbox, Takdir Cinta Yang Kupilih

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022: Mungkin Perubahan Muncul di Benak Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022: Mungkin Perubahan Muncul di Benak Pasangan

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 : Kontrol Tempramen Anda

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 : Kontrol Tempramen Anda

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kumpulan Kode Redeem COC Hari Ini Kamis, 6 Okober 2022 Segera Klaim Sebelum Kadalaursa

Kumpulan Kode Redeem COC Hari Ini Kamis, 6 Okober 2022 Segera Klaim Sebelum Kadalaursa

6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Grup E Liga Champions 2022-2023 Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: RB Salzburg Dipepet Chelsea

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Grup E Liga Champions 2022-2023 Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: RB Salzburg Dipepet Chelsea

6 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Hasil Akhir Grup E Liga Champions 2022-2023: Chelsea Permalukan AC Milan 3-0 di Stamford Bridge

Hasil Akhir Grup E Liga Champions 2022-2023: Chelsea Permalukan AC Milan 3-0 di Stamford Bridge

6 Oktober 2022, 03:54 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggal 8 Oktober 2022 Hari Apa, Memperingati Apa? Ada Peringatan Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW

Tanggal 8 Oktober 2022 Hari Apa, Memperingati Apa? Ada Peringatan Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW

6 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB