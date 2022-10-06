Lirik lagu Talking to the Moon- Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Talking to the Moon– Bruno Mars

If you ever leave me, baby

Leave some morphine at my door

'Cause it would take a whole lot of medication

To realize what we used to have

We don't have it anymore

There's no religion that could save me

No matter how long my knees are on the floor (oh)

So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'

To keep you by my side

To keep you from walkin' out the door

'Cause there'll be no sunlight

If I lose you, baby

There'll be no clear skies

If I lose you, baby

Just like the clouds

My eyes will do the same if you walk away

Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain

I'll never be your mother's favorite

Uh, your daddy can't even look me in the eye

Ooh, if I was in their shoes, I'd be doing the same thing

Sayin', "There goes my little girl

Walkin' with that troublesome guy"

But they're just afraid of something they can't understand

Ooh, but little darlin' watch me change their minds

Yeah for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll try

And pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding

If that'll make you mine

'Cause there'll be no sunlight

If I lose you, baby

There'll be no clear skies

If I lose you, baby

Just like the clouds

My eyes will do the same if you walk away

Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain

Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)

Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)

I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding

If that'll make it right

'Cause there'll be no sunlight

If I lose you, baby

And there'll be no clear skies

If I lose you, baby

And just like the clouds

My eyes will do the same if you walk away

Everyday it'll rain, rain, ra-a-a-ain

Credit

Album: Doo-Wops & Hooligans

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Dirilis: 4 Oktober 2010

Dirilis: 4 Oktober 2010

Penghargaan: MTV Video Music Awards Jepang untuk Video Pria Terbaik

Nominasi: Teen Choice Award untuk Single Penyanyi Pria Pilihan

Nominasi: Teen Choice Award untuk Single Penyanyi Pria Pilihan

