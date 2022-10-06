Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 6 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low
Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low /YouTube/All Time Low

Lirik Lagu TherapyAll Time Low

My ship went down in a sea of sound
When I woke up alone, I had everything
A handful of moments, I wished I could change
And a tongue like a nightmare that cut like a blade

In a city of fools, I was careful and cool
But they tore me apart like a hurricane
A handful of moments, I wished I could change
But I was carried away

Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty
But I'm smiling at everything
Therapy, you were never a friend to me
And you can keep all your misery

My lungs gave out as I faced the crowd
I think that keeping this up could be dangerous
I'm flesh and bone, I'm a rolling stone
And the experts say I'm delirious

Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty
But I'm smiling at everything
Therapy, you were never a friend to me
You can take back your misery

Arrogant boy
Love yourself so no one has to
They're better off without you
(They're better off without you)

Arrogant boy
'Cause a scene like you're supposed to
They'll fall asleep without you
You're lucky if your memory remains

Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty
But I'm smiling at everything
Therapy, you were never a friend to me
You can take back your misery

Therapy, I'm a walking travesty
But I'm smiling at everything
Therapy, you were never a friend to me
And you can choke on your misery

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

