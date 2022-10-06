Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low
My ship went down in a sea of sound
When I woke up alone, I had everything
A handful of moments, I wished I could change
And a tongue like a nightmare that cut like a blade
In a city of fools, I was careful and cool
But they tore me apart like a hurricane
A handful of moments, I wished I could change
But I was carried away
Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty
But I'm smiling at everything
Therapy, you were never a friend to me
And you can keep all your misery
My lungs gave out as I faced the crowd
I think that keeping this up could be dangerous
I'm flesh and bone, I'm a rolling stone
And the experts say I'm delirious
Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty
But I'm smiling at everything
Therapy, you were never a friend to me
You can take back your misery
Arrogant boy
Love yourself so no one has to
They're better off without you
(They're better off without you)
Arrogant boy
'Cause a scene like you're supposed to
They'll fall asleep without you
You're lucky if your memory remains
Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty
But I'm smiling at everything
Therapy, you were never a friend to me
You can take back your misery
Therapy, I'm a walking travesty
But I'm smiling at everything
Therapy, you were never a friend to me
And you can choke on your misery
