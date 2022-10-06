Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Therapy – All Time Low

My ship went down in a sea of sound

When I woke up alone, I had everything

A handful of moments, I wished I could change

And a tongue like a nightmare that cut like a blade

In a city of fools, I was careful and cool

But they tore me apart like a hurricane

A handful of moments, I wished I could change

But I was carried away

Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty

But I'm smiling at everything

Therapy, you were never a friend to me

And you can keep all your misery

My lungs gave out as I faced the crowd

I think that keeping this up could be dangerous

I'm flesh and bone, I'm a rolling stone

And the experts say I'm delirious

Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty

But I'm smiling at everything

Therapy, you were never a friend to me

You can take back your misery

Arrogant boy

Love yourself so no one has to

They're better off without you

(They're better off without you)

Arrogant boy

'Cause a scene like you're supposed to

They'll fall asleep without you

You're lucky if your memory remains

Give me a therapy, I'm a walking travesty

But I'm smiling at everything

Therapy, you were never a friend to me

You can take back your misery

Therapy, I'm a walking travesty

But I'm smiling at everything

Therapy, you were never a friend to me

And you can choke on your misery