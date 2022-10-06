Lirik Lagu Glass In The Park – Alex Turner dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glass In The Park – Alex Turner

There's glass in the park

Darling, I can't help but keep making appointments

To sweep beneath the climbing frame

If the sun's in your eyes

I'll tighten your blindfold, baby

Don't worry your foot won't get cut

Strut carelessly

And when you say that you need me tonight

I can't keep my feelings in disguise

The white parts of my eyeballs illuminate

And I'll wait for you

As if I'm waiting for a stone to stop

I've heard them talking

About how I'm gonna put you off

There's glass in the park

And now that I'm up off my knees

I've picked up the speed

To jump your palaces

And I shoot through the night

And suddenly all those once lost concoctions froth

And chase the day away

When you say that you need me tonight

I can't keep my feelings in disguise

The white part of my eyeballs illuminate

And I'll wait for you

As if I'm waiting for the stone to stop

I've heard them talking

About how I'm gonna put you off'

You tell me, "How can I put you off, when you're a matter of urgency?"

I've got a million things that I need to do, but they're all secondary

Make sure you're not followed

Meet me by the Death Balloon