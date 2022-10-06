Lirik Lagu Glass In The Park – Alex Turner dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glass In The Park – Alex Turner
There's glass in the park
Darling, I can't help but keep making appointments
To sweep beneath the climbing frame
If the sun's in your eyes
I'll tighten your blindfold, baby
Don't worry your foot won't get cut
Strut carelessly
And when you say that you need me tonight
I can't keep my feelings in disguise
The white parts of my eyeballs illuminate
And I'll wait for you
As if I'm waiting for a stone to stop
I've heard them talking
About how I'm gonna put you off
There's glass in the park
And now that I'm up off my knees
I've picked up the speed
To jump your palaces
And I shoot through the night
And suddenly all those once lost concoctions froth
And chase the day away
When you say that you need me tonight
I can't keep my feelings in disguise
The white part of my eyeballs illuminate
And I'll wait for you
As if I'm waiting for the stone to stop
I've heard them talking
About how I'm gonna put you off'
You tell me, "How can I put you off, when you're a matter of urgency?"
I've got a million things that I need to do, but they're all secondary
Make sure you're not followed
Meet me by the Death Balloon
