Lirik Lagu December – Dialog Senja dan Makna di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu December – Dialog Senja
Everyone comes home
In New Year's Eve
So let me be your home
And I'll give you my all
We can sing lullabies
From dusk till dawn
Under the lights
We set on the rooftop
In last December mm
Stay with me when the night fall
Lay your body by my side
Within echoes of fireworks
I feel your lips on mine
And it feels like home
Hu
Stay with me when the night fall
Lay your body by my side
Within echoes of fireworks
I feel your lips on mine oh oh
Stay with me when thе night fall
Lay your body by my side
Within echoes of firеworks
I feel your lips on mine
Stay with me when the night fall
Lay your body by my side
Within echoes of fireworks
I feel your lips on mine
You bring me back home
Credit
Penulis: Widi Falsafh, Jamil Hasyani, Raden R
Genre: Indie, Pop
Tahun rilis: 2021
Makna Lagu December – Dialog Senja
Lagu December yang nyanyikan oleh Dialog Senja ini merupakan lagu yang dibuatnya khusus sebagai penutup tahun 2021.
Makna yang tersimpan dalam lagu December – Dialog Senja ini menceritakan tentang bagaimana momen akhir tahun pada bulan Desember berlalu bagi sepasang kekasih.
Tidak hanya karena sebagai penutup tahun 2021. Lagu December ini menggambarkan akhir tahun yang penuh haru dan kesedihan bagi kedua pasangan yang sama-sama menemukan rumahnya kembali.
