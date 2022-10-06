Lirik Lagu December – Dialog Senja dan Makna di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu December – Dialog Senja

Everyone comes home

In New Year's Eve

So let me be your home

And I'll give you my all

We can sing lullabies

From dusk till dawn

Under the lights

We set on the rooftop

In last December mm

Stay with me when the night fall

Lay your body by my side

Within echoes of fireworks

I feel your lips on mine

And it feels like home

Hu

Stay with me when the night fall

Lay your body by my side

Within echoes of fireworks

I feel your lips on mine oh oh

Stay with me when thе night fall

Lay your body by my side

Within echoes of firеworks

I feel your lips on mine

Stay with me when the night fall

Lay your body by my side

Within echoes of fireworks

I feel your lips on mine

You bring me back home

Credit

Penulis: Widi Falsafh, Jamil Hasyani, Raden R

Genre: Indie, Pop

Tahun rilis: 2021

Makna Lagu December – Dialog Senja

Lagu December yang nyanyikan oleh Dialog Senja ini merupakan lagu yang dibuatnya khusus sebagai penutup tahun 2021.

Makna yang tersimpan dalam lagu December – Dialog Senja ini menceritakan tentang bagaimana momen akhir tahun pada bulan Desember berlalu bagi sepasang kekasih.

Tidak hanya karena sebagai penutup tahun 2021. Lagu December ini menggambarkan akhir tahun yang penuh haru dan kesedihan bagi kedua pasangan yang sama-sama menemukan rumahnya kembali.