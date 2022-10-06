Lirik 1+1 – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik 1+1 – Isyana Sarasvati

When I first saw you

We were wearing blue

It was late at school

When you took me by surprise

Had a line or two

Then I texted you

But it didn't turn out right

Well, anyways

This would be the start of something

We'd remember 'til the end

Yeah, it's you

You're the one I keep on

Calling every Friday noon

Then I realize I've got this feeling

I never felt before

The kind of energy (the kind of energy)

I really think we need

One plus one is meant to be

'Cause two is made up of you and me

We can't believe this day has finally come

We went on a rollercoaster ride

And we finished it side by side

We had a fun ride

Glad we survived

Ready for round two

And today

On this very special Sunday afternoon

We're ready to let our love begin to guide us through

The melodies and rhythms of our lives

The kind of energy

We really think we need

One plus one is meant to be