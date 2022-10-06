Lirik 1+1 – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik 1+1 – Isyana Sarasvati
When I first saw you
We were wearing blue
It was late at school
When you took me by surprise
Had a line or two
Then I texted you
But it didn't turn out right
Well, anyways
This would be the start of something
We'd remember 'til the end
Yeah, it's you
You're the one I keep on
Calling every Friday noon
Then I realize I've got this feeling
I never felt before
The kind of energy (the kind of energy)
I really think we need
One plus one is meant to be
'Cause two is made up of you and me
We can't believe this day has finally come
We went on a rollercoaster ride
And we finished it side by side
We had a fun ride
Glad we survived
Ready for round two
And today
On this very special Sunday afternoon
We're ready to let our love begin to guide us through
The melodies and rhythms of our lives
The kind of energy
We really think we need
One plus one is meant to be
Artikel Pilihan