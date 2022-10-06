Lirik Lagu Winter Song – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Winter Song - Isyana Sarasvati

In the middle of a winter night

I make coffee and I sit down

Foamy room but I feel chill inside

I keep dreaming but I don't know

Walk down the steps

Look at the window

Shadows appear

Try not to look forward

Doesn't feel real

I'm lonely inside

But I know I'll be moving on

Universe speak

I'll make it through it

And I can not compete

My inner voice's singing

No no no no

Remember on the day we went to watch the stars

Back then in June when things were better by far

I thought I'd be seeing you again

And wouldn't have to spend my time alone

Remember on the night we wished upon the stars

The melodies from heaven were singing thou art

Inspired us to do the things we could

And to keep what I feel

Snow is falling on the city light (city light)

Upon the window I see clear skies

Sun is out it's shining oh so bright (oh so bright)

How I wish that it was real

Walk down the steps

Look at the window

Shadows appear

Try not to look forward