Lirik Lagu Winter Song – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Winter Song - Isyana Sarasvati
In the middle of a winter night
I make coffee and I sit down
Foamy room but I feel chill inside
I keep dreaming but I don't know
Walk down the steps
Look at the window
Shadows appear
Try not to look forward
Doesn't feel real
I'm lonely inside
But I know I'll be moving on
Universe speak
I'll make it through it
And I can not compete
My inner voice's singing
No no no no
Remember on the day we went to watch the stars
Back then in June when things were better by far
I thought I'd be seeing you again
And wouldn't have to spend my time alone
Remember on the night we wished upon the stars
The melodies from heaven were singing thou art
Inspired us to do the things we could
And to keep what I feel
Snow is falling on the city light (city light)
Upon the window I see clear skies
Sun is out it's shining oh so bright (oh so bright)
How I wish that it was real
Walk down the steps
Look at the window
Shadows appear
Try not to look forward
