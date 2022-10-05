Lirik Lagu Urs – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 Oktober 2022, 19:11 WIB
NIKI.
NIKI. /YouTube/

Urs - NIKI

Slick wit, lip lick, and we sleep in our skin
Fast as I give in (right into you)
Too deep too fast too
Now I can't move 'til you call and tell me to

Now it's all guessing games I'm guessing every gaze
Like do you don't you would you even stay if you did
All I know is suddenly without you the bed feels too big

Tryna find where your head is but I'm losing myself in the process
You're bad for my health all the good nights
Are they hidden goodbyes in disguise I never know
You come see me only when I ask first
When you kiss me do you wish it were her
The best at being the worst
But fuck sake I'm already yours, mm
Sad to say I'm already yours oh

Half-past midnight your half-assed texts make sure
I keep crawlin' back for more
Know you didn't but I'm hoping you lost your phone
Probably with her but I'll act like I didn't know
I can't let it show I want nothing more than to call you up

So instead I'll just call your bluff like
Fuck this charade enough is enough but no
Stick around even if it's just for the temporary show

Tryna find where your head is but I'm losing myself in the process
You're bad for my health all the good nights
Are they hidden goodbyes in disguise I never know
You come see me only when I ask first
When you kiss me do you wish it were her
The best at being the worst
But fuck sake I'm already yours, mm
Sad to say I'm already yours oh

Credit :
Artis : NIKI
Songwriter : Nicole Chng
Album : wanna take this downtown?
Dirilis : 2019
Genre : R&B/Soul

Fakta di balik lirik lagu urs – NIKI

