Lirik Lagu Urs – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Urs - NIKI

Slick wit, lip lick, and we sleep in our skin

Fast as I give in (right into you)

Too deep too fast too

Now I can't move 'til you call and tell me to

Now it's all guessing games I'm guessing every gaze

Like do you don't you would you even stay if you did

All I know is suddenly without you the bed feels too big

Tryna find where your head is but I'm losing myself in the process

You're bad for my health all the good nights

Are they hidden goodbyes in disguise I never know

You come see me only when I ask first

When you kiss me do you wish it were her

The best at being the worst

But fuck sake I'm already yours, mm

Sad to say I'm already yours oh

Half-past midnight your half-assed texts make sure

I keep crawlin' back for more

Know you didn't but I'm hoping you lost your phone

Probably with her but I'll act like I didn't know

I can't let it show I want nothing more than to call you up

So instead I'll just call your bluff like

Fuck this charade enough is enough but no

Stick around even if it's just for the temporary show

Tryna find where your head is but I'm losing myself in the process

You're bad for my health all the good nights

Are they hidden goodbyes in disguise I never know

You come see me only when I ask first

When you kiss me do you wish it were her

The best at being the worst

But fuck sake I'm already yours, mm

Sad to say I'm already yours oh

Credit :

Artis : NIKI

Songwriter : Nicole Chng

Album : wanna take this downtown?

Dirilis : 2019

Genre : R&B/Soul

