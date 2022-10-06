Lirik Lagu I Was Never There - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Was Never There - The Weeknd

What makes a grown man wanna cry?

(Cry, cry, cry, cry)

What makes him wanna take his life?

Ah, oh (ah)

His happiness is never real

(Real, real, real, real)

And mindless sex is how he feels, ooh, he feels

When it's time, when it's time, when it's time

It won't matter (it don't matter)

It won't matter (matter)

When it's time, when it's time, when it's time (time, it's time, babe)

It won't matter (it won't matter, babe)

It won't matter (yeah)

It was like I was never there

(It was like I was never there)

It was like he was gone in thin air (no)

When it's time, when it's time, when it's time (oh, baby)

It won't matter (it won't matter, babe) it won't matter

When it's time, when it's time, when it's time

It won't matter, it won't matter

When it's time, when it's time, when it's time

It won't matter, it won't matter

It was like I was never there

It was like he was gone in thin air

When it's time, when it's time, when it's time

It won't matter, it won't matter

Ooh, and now I know what love is

And I know it ain't you for sure

You'd rather something toxic

So, I'll poison myself again, again

'Til I feel nothing

In my soul (in my soul)

I'm on the edge of something breakin'

I feel my mind is slowly fadin'

If I keep goin', I won't make it

If I keep goin', I won't make it

And it's all because of you

It's all because of you

It's all because of you

It's all because of you

Whoa, whoa (when it's time, when it's time, when it's time)

Don't you, baby, hey (it won't matter, it won't matter)

It won't matter, baby (when it's time, when it's time, when it's time)

Don't you know? (it won't matter)

Don't you know? (it won't matter)

Ooh, oh, hey

(When it's time, when it's time, when it's time)

(It won't matter, whoa-oh)

Credit

Artis: The Weeknd

Album: My Dear Melancholy

Rilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis Lagu: Abel Tesfaye, Gesaffelstein, dan Adam Feeney

