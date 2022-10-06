Lirik Lagu I Was Never There - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Was Never There - The Weeknd
What makes a grown man wanna cry?
(Cry, cry, cry, cry)
What makes him wanna take his life?
Ah, oh (ah)
His happiness is never real
(Real, real, real, real)
And mindless sex is how he feels, ooh, he feels
When it's time, when it's time, when it's time
It won't matter (it don't matter)
It won't matter (matter)
When it's time, when it's time, when it's time (time, it's time, babe)
It won't matter (it won't matter, babe)
It won't matter (yeah)
It was like I was never there
(It was like I was never there)
It was like he was gone in thin air (no)
When it's time, when it's time, when it's time (oh, baby)
It won't matter (it won't matter, babe) it won't matter
When it's time, when it's time, when it's time
It won't matter, it won't matter
When it's time, when it's time, when it's time
It won't matter, it won't matter
It was like I was never there
It was like he was gone in thin air
When it's time, when it's time, when it's time
It won't matter, it won't matter
Ooh, and now I know what love is
And I know it ain't you for sure
You'd rather something toxic
So, I'll poison myself again, again
'Til I feel nothing
In my soul (in my soul)
I'm on the edge of something breakin'
I feel my mind is slowly fadin'
If I keep goin', I won't make it
If I keep goin', I won't make it
And it's all because of you
It's all because of you
It's all because of you
It's all because of you
Whoa, whoa (when it's time, when it's time, when it's time)
Don't you, baby, hey (it won't matter, it won't matter)
It won't matter, baby (when it's time, when it's time, when it's time)
Don't you know? (it won't matter)
Don't you know? (it won't matter)
Ooh, oh, hey
(When it's time, when it's time, when it's time)
(It won't matter, whoa-oh)
Credit
Artis: The Weeknd
Album: My Dear Melancholy
Rilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis Lagu: Abel Tesfaye, Gesaffelstein, dan Adam Feeney
