Lirik Lagu Always – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Always - Isak Danielson

You put your hands under my jacket

It's cold as hell, but I'ma let you anyway

Wouldn't you say there's a light in the darkest moment?

And this is the moment when I can be brave

You say you want to call a taxi

But I don't wanna go and meet up all your friends

So then you say, "We'll get another pack and some coffee"

I hope it doesn't ruin our first kiss

And for every song, there's a song we're not singing

For every step, there's a step we're not taking

So let me know if there's something I'm missing

'Cause this is all I need

So say we'll be always, always

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

Let us be always, always

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

We will be always (always), always (always)

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

We will be always (always), always (always)

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

We are lying on my sofa

We fall asleep watching an episode of Friends

Will we end up just like Ross and Rachel?

I'm so sorry for the spoiler, but that's the end

And for every song, there's a song we're not singing

For every step, there's a step we're not taking

So let me know if there's something I'm missing

'Cause this is all I need

So say we'll be always, always

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

Let us be always, always

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

We will be always (always), always (always)

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

We will be always (always), always (always)

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

Through the highs and the lows

We keep together you and me 'til we're old

I am ready for the highs and lows

I am ready for the highs and lows

For the highs and lows

Always (always), always (always)

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

We will be always, always (always)

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

We will be always (always), always (always)

Say it will be you and me 'til the old days

We will be always (always), always (always)

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always