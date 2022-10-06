Lirik Lagu Always – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Always - Isak Danielson
You put your hands under my jacket
It's cold as hell, but I'ma let you anyway
Wouldn't you say there's a light in the darkest moment?
And this is the moment when I can be brave
You say you want to call a taxi
But I don't wanna go and meet up all your friends
So then you say, "We'll get another pack and some coffee"
I hope it doesn't ruin our first kiss
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
'Cause this is all I need
So say we'll be always, always
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
Let us be always, always
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
We will be always (always), always (always)
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
We will be always (always), always (always)
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
We are lying on my sofa
We fall asleep watching an episode of Friends
Will we end up just like Ross and Rachel?
I'm so sorry for the spoiler, but that's the end
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
'Cause this is all I need
So say we'll be always, always
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
Let us be always, always
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
We will be always (always), always (always)
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
We will be always (always), always (always)
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
Through the highs and the lows
We keep together you and me 'til we're old
I am ready for the highs and lows
I am ready for the highs and lows
For the highs and lows
Always (always), always (always)
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
We will be always, always (always)
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
We will be always (always), always (always)
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
We will be always (always), always (always)
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
