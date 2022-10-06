Lirik Lagu Power – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagi Power - Isak Danielson
I still look at you with eyes that want you
When you move, you make my oceans move too
If I hear my name, I will run your way
Can we say that we love each other
Can we play like there ain't no other
if I hear my name, I will run your way
It's my desire that you feed
You know just what I need
You got power, you got power
You got power over me
I give my all now, can't you see
Why won't you set me free?
You got power, you got power
You got power over me
