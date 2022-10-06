Lirik Lagu Power – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagi Power - Isak Danielson

I still look at you with eyes that want you

When you move, you make my oceans move too

If I hear my name, I will run your way

Can we say that we love each other

Can we play like there ain't no other

if I hear my name, I will run your way

It's my desire that you feed

You know just what I need

You got power, you got power

You got power over me

I give my all now, can't you see

Why won't you set me free?

You got power, you got power

You got power over me