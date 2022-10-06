Lirik Lagu Face My Fears – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Face My Fears - Isak Danielson

Oh, you'll never know what's on my mind

When these four walls leave me blind

I keep holding on for something more

But it's so hard to open that door

I lost my faith tonight

Answers hard to find

Maybe in another life

I could fly high and never be low

I could be far away from home

I would face my fears, and they disappear

I'd be happy on my own

Falling in love, wouldn't be hard

I could deal with a broken heart

I'd be anything that I wanted to be

And I'd never feel my scars

I have been here many times before

But I keep walking away, away from it all

I wish I trusted you the way I can

But will someone ever love me for who I am?

I lost my faith tonight

Answers hard to find

Maybe in another life

I could fly high and never be low

I could be far away from home

I would face my fears, and they disappear

I'd be happy on my own

Falling in love, wouldn't be hard

I could deal with a broken heart

I'd be anything that I wanted to be

And I'd never feel my scars

Oh, I would never feel my scars

I could fly high and never be low

I could be far away from home

I would face my fears, and they disappear

I'd be happy on my own

Falling in love, wouldn't be hard

I could deal with a broken heart

I'd be anything that I wanted to be

And I'd never feel my scars