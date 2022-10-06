Lirik Lagu Face My Fears – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Face My Fears - Isak Danielson
Oh, you'll never know what's on my mind
When these four walls leave me blind
I keep holding on for something more
But it's so hard to open that door
I lost my faith tonight
Answers hard to find
Maybe in another life
I could fly high and never be low
I could be far away from home
I would face my fears, and they disappear
I'd be happy on my own
Falling in love, wouldn't be hard
I could deal with a broken heart
I'd be anything that I wanted to be
And I'd never feel my scars
I have been here many times before
But I keep walking away, away from it all
I wish I trusted you the way I can
But will someone ever love me for who I am?
I lost my faith tonight
Answers hard to find
Maybe in another life
I could fly high and never be low
I could be far away from home
I would face my fears, and they disappear
I'd be happy on my own
Falling in love, wouldn't be hard
I could deal with a broken heart
I'd be anything that I wanted to be
And I'd never feel my scars
Oh, I would never feel my scars
I could fly high and never be low
I could be far away from home
I would face my fears, and they disappear
I'd be happy on my own
Falling in love, wouldn't be hard
I could deal with a broken heart
I'd be anything that I wanted to be
And I'd never feel my scars
Artikel Pilihan