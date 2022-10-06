Lirik Lagu Face My Fears – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Video klip Face My Fears dari Isak Danielson.
Video klip Face My Fears dari Isak Danielson. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Isak Danielson

Lirik lagu Face My Fears - Isak Danielson

Oh, you'll never know what's on my mind
When these four walls leave me blind
I keep holding on for something more
But it's so hard to open that door

I lost my faith tonight
Answers hard to find
Maybe in another life

I could fly high and never be low
I could be far away from home
I would face my fears, and they disappear
I'd be happy on my own
Falling in love, wouldn't be hard
I could deal with a broken heart
I'd be anything that I wanted to be
And I'd never feel my scars

I have been here many times before
But I keep walking away, away from it all
I wish I trusted you the way I can
But will someone ever love me for who I am?

I lost my faith tonight
Answers hard to find
Maybe in another life

I could fly high and never be low
I could be far away from home
I would face my fears, and they disappear
I'd be happy on my own
Falling in love, wouldn't be hard
I could deal with a broken heart
I'd be anything that I wanted to be
And I'd never feel my scars

Oh, I would never feel my scars

I could fly high and never be low
I could be far away from home
I would face my fears, and they disappear
I'd be happy on my own
Falling in love, wouldn't be hard
I could deal with a broken heart
I'd be anything that I wanted to be
And I'd never feel my scars

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Maaf Aku Mencintaimu - The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maaf Aku Mencintaimu - The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sabda Alam – Once Mekel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sabda Alam – Once Mekel dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Power – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Power – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Letting Go – Day6 dan Makna di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Letting Go – Day6 dan Makna di Balik Lagunya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Face My Fears – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Face My Fears – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bawa Daku – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bawa Daku – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hard Carry - GOT7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hard Carry - GOT7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love You Like I Do – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love You Like I Do – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu Di Dadaku Ada Kamu – Vina Panduwinata

Lirik Lagu Di Dadaku Ada Kamu – Vina Panduwinata

6 Oktober 2022, 04:24 WIB
Lagu You Were Beautiful - DAY6 dan Kisah di Baliknya

Lagu You Were Beautiful - DAY6 dan Kisah di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
8

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
9

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
10

Heboh Lesti Kejora Diduga jadi Korban KDRT, Kakak Rizky Billar Beri Klarifikasi Pakai Foto?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: Nonton Dendam Sampai Mati dan AFC Futsal Asian Cup

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: Nonton Dendam Sampai Mati dan AFC Futsal Asian Cup

6 Oktober 2022, 06:29 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara TV GTV, 06 Oktober 2022: Film ROBIN HOOD Tayang Malam Ini

Jadwal Acara TV GTV, 06 Oktober 2022: Film ROBIN HOOD Tayang Malam Ini

6 Oktober 2022, 06:27 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

10 Rekomendasi Susu Pertumbuhan untuk Anak Usia 6 Tahun ke Atas, Nomor 3 Cocok untuk Anak yang Mudah Sakit

10 Rekomendasi Susu Pertumbuhan untuk Anak Usia 6 Tahun ke Atas, Nomor 3 Cocok untuk Anak yang Mudah Sakit

6 Oktober 2022, 06:27 WIB

Realita STTU

Unsur Kelalaian Sebabkan Kematian dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan Kapolri Minta Penyidik Fokus

Unsur Kelalaian Sebabkan Kematian dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan Kapolri Minta Penyidik Fokus

6 Oktober 2022, 06:27 WIB

Zona Priangan

Rusia Melobi untuk Pemungutan Suara Rahasia alih-alih Pemungutan Suara Publik di Majelis Umum PBB

Rusia Melobi untuk Pemungutan Suara Rahasia alih-alih Pemungutan Suara Publik di Majelis Umum PBB

6 Oktober 2022, 06:26 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Ramalan Zodiak hari ini 6 Oktober Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, dan Virgo Apa Saja yang Akan Terjadi?

Ramalan Zodiak hari ini 6 Oktober Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, dan Virgo Apa Saja yang Akan Terjadi?

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Ayo Kita Berlatih 3.3, Inilah Nilai r Pada Persamaan, Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 7 Halaman 222

Ayo Kita Berlatih 3.3, Inilah Nilai r Pada Persamaan, Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 7 Halaman 222

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Potret Para Tersangka Dugaan Pembunuhan Brigadir J Di sorot, Momen Langka Bharada E Buka Masker Buat Salting

Potret Para Tersangka Dugaan Pembunuhan Brigadir J Di sorot, Momen Langka Bharada E Buka Masker Buat Salting

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Konser Kami Bersama Lesti, Ip Man 4

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Konser Kami Bersama Lesti, Ip Man 4

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Jaktim News

Cantik Mana Nih Dilraba Dilmurat, Zhao Liying Atau Guan Xiaotong Saat Tampil Tanpa Make Up?  

Cantik Mana Nih Dilraba Dilmurat, Zhao Liying Atau Guan Xiaotong Saat Tampil Tanpa Make Up?  

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Portal Jember

Kumpulan Twibbon Maulid Nabi 2022, Sambut dan Rayakan Hari Kelahiran Rasulullah dengan Penuh Cinta

Kumpulan Twibbon Maulid Nabi 2022, Sambut dan Rayakan Hari Kelahiran Rasulullah dengan Penuh Cinta

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Berita DIY

PKH Tahap 4 Cair Oktober 2022 Mulai Tanggal Berapa? Update Nama Penerima Bantuan Bisa Dicek di Link Ini

PKH Tahap 4 Cair Oktober 2022 Mulai Tanggal Berapa? Update Nama Penerima Bantuan Bisa Dicek di Link Ini

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 6 Oktober 2022: Peluang Besar Kemungkinan Akan Terbuka di Bidang Karir Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 6 Oktober 2022: Peluang Besar Kemungkinan Akan Terbuka di Bidang Karir Hari Ini

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Media Magelang

Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 46 2022 Dibuka, Ini Syarat dan Cara Buat Akun Pesertanya

Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 46 2022 Dibuka, Ini Syarat dan Cara Buat Akun Pesertanya

6 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Sragen Update

Hasil Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17 Grup B: Timnas Indonesia Puncaki Klasemen Usai Bungkam UEA, Mental Juara!

Hasil Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17 Grup B: Timnas Indonesia Puncaki Klasemen Usai Bungkam UEA, Mental Juara!

6 Oktober 2022, 06:24 WIB

Semarangku

Savefrom.net! Download Video YouTube 2022 Segampang Ini Caranya, Pemula Tentu Bisa, Memakai Savefrom.net

Savefrom.net! Download Video YouTube 2022 Segampang Ini Caranya, Pemula Tentu Bisa, Memakai Savefrom.net

6 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal Indosiar Hari Ini, CATAT! Ada Konser Kami Bersama Lesti

Jadwal Indosiar Hari Ini, CATAT! Ada Konser Kami Bersama Lesti

6 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 5 SD MI Halaman 85, Memasangkan Idiom Dari Teks Dengan Maknanya

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 5 SD MI Halaman 85, Memasangkan Idiom Dari Teks Dengan Maknanya

6 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Media Blora

Berhati-hatilah dalam Mengendalikan Tawa, Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini 6 Oktober

Berhati-hatilah dalam Mengendalikan Tawa, Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini 6 Oktober

6 Oktober 2022, 06:22 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara TV ANTV, 06 Oktober 2022: Film VENGEANCE Tayang Malam Ini

Jadwal Acara TV ANTV, 06 Oktober 2022: Film VENGEANCE Tayang Malam Ini

6 Oktober 2022, 06:21 WIB

Sragen Update

Menang atas UEA, Timnas U17 Duduki Posisi Puncak di Klasemen Sementara Grup B Kualifikasi Piala Asia U17 2023

Menang atas UEA, Timnas U17 Duduki Posisi Puncak di Klasemen Sementara Grup B Kualifikasi Piala Asia U17 2023

6 Oktober 2022, 06:21 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: Jangan Gengsi Meminta Bantuan Kepada Orang Lain

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: Jangan Gengsi Meminta Bantuan Kepada Orang Lain

6 Oktober 2022, 06:21 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini 6 Oktober 2022: Ini Jam Tayang Suara Hati Istri dan Mega Series Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini 6 Oktober 2022: Ini Jam Tayang Suara Hati Istri dan Mega Series Panggilan

6 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, Hotshot Spesial Lesti

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, Hotshot Spesial Lesti

6 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Portal Kudus

CONTOH Soal UTS IPS Kelas 9 Semester 1 Beserta Jawabannya, Latihan Soal UTS IPS SMP Kelas 9 Semester 1 2022

CONTOH Soal UTS IPS Kelas 9 Semester 1 Beserta Jawabannya, Latihan Soal UTS IPS SMP Kelas 9 Semester 1 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB