Lirik Lagu This Is Me - Demi Lovato feat Joe Jonas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Is Me - Demi Lovato feat Joe Jones

I've always been the kind of girl

That hid my face

So afraid to tell the world

What I've got to say

But I have this dream right inside of me

I'm gonna let it show, it's time

To let you know, to let you know

This is real, this is me

I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, now

Gonna let the light shine on me

Now I've found who I am

There's no way to hold it in

No more hiding who I want to be

This is me

You're the voice I hear inside my head

The reason that I'm singing

I need to find you, I gotta find you

You're the missing piece I need

The song inside of me

I need to find you, I gotta find you

Now I've found who I am

There's no way to hold it in

No more hiding who I want to be

This is me

You're the missing piece I need

The song inside of me

You're the voice I hear inside my head (this is me, yeah)

The reason that I'm singing