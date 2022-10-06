Lirik Lagu This Is Me - Demi Lovato feat Joe Jonas dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 6 Oktober 2022, 03:14 WIB
Lirik lagu This Is Me - Demi Lovato feat Joe Jonas.
Lirik lagu This Is Me - Demi Lovato feat Joe Jonas. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Disney Music VEVO

Lirik Lagu This Is Me - Demi Lovato feat Joe Jones

I've always been the kind of girl
That hid my face
So afraid to tell the world
What I've got to say

But I have this dream right inside of me
I'm gonna let it show, it's time
To let you know, to let you know

This is real, this is me
I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, now
Gonna let the light shine on me

Now I've found who I am
There's no way to hold it in
No more hiding who I want to be
This is me

You're the voice I hear inside my head
The reason that I'm singing
I need to find you, I gotta find you

You're the missing piece I need
The song inside of me
I need to find you, I gotta find you

Now I've found who I am
There's no way to hold it in
No more hiding who I want to be
This is me

You're the missing piece I need
The song inside of me
You're the voice I hear inside my head (this is me, yeah)
The reason that I'm singing

