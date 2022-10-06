Lirik Lagu Billie Jean – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB
Lirik lagu Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
Lirik lagu Billie Jean - Michael Jackson /YouTube/Michael Jackson

Lirik Lagu Billie JeanMichael Jackson

She was more like a beauty queen from a movie scene
I said don't mind, but what do you mean, I am the one
Who will dance on the floor in the round?
She said I am the one, who will dance on the floor in the round
She told me her name was Billie Jean, as she caused a scene
Then every head turned with eyes that dreamed of being the one
Who will dance on the floor in the round           
People always told me be careful of what you do
And don't go around breaking young girls' hearts
And mother always told me be careful of who you love
And be careful of what you do 'cause the lie becomes the truth
Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
But the kid is not my son
She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son
For forty days and forty nights
The law was on her side
But who can stand when she's in demand
Her schemes and plans
'Cause we danced on the floor in the round
So take my strong advice, just remember to always think twice
(Do think twice, do think twice)
She told my baby we'd danced 'til three, then she looked at me
Then showed a photo my baby cried his eyes were like mine (oh, no)
'Cause we danced on the floor in the round, baby
People always told me be careful of what you do
And don't go around breaking young girls' hearts
She came and stood right by me
Just the smell of sweet perfume
This happened much too soon
She called me to her room
Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
But the kid is not my son
Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
But the kid is not my son
She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son
She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son
Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
But the kid is not my son
She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son
She says I am the one
You know what you did, (she says he is my son) breaking my heart babe
She says I am the one
Billie Jean is not my lover
Billie Jean is not my lover
Billie Jean is not my lover
Billie Jean is not my lover (don't Billie Jean)
Billie Jean is not my lover
Billie Jean is not my lover

Fakta di balik lagu

King of Pop atau Michael Jackson seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Amerika ini hingga sekarang lagu-lagunya masih eksis dalam belantika music dunia. Meskipun ia telah tiada namun karya-karyanya tidak tiada. Salah satunya lagu yang berjudul Billie Jean.

Billie Jean merupakan lagu dari album yang bertajuk Thriller yang dirilis pada 1982. Lagu ini memadukan genre post-disco, R&B, funk, dan pop dansa yang ditulis ada diproduseri oleh dirinya sendiri dengan bantuan Quincy Jones.pada tahun 1983, lagu ini meraih kesuksesan secara global dan merupakan salah satu lagu terlaris pada tahun itu. Kemudian lagu ini juga meraih berbagai penghargaan termasuk dua Grammy Award dan satu American Music Award.

Diketahui, lagu ini sengaja diciptakan oleh Michael Jackson untuk menyampaikan perasaannya dan menyapa seorang penggemarnya yang fanatik tanpa harus menyapanya secara langsung. Diketahui, lagi ini menceritakan tentang seorang wanita yang mengaku merupakan penggemarnya dan menuduh Michael sebagai ayah dari anaknya.

Lagu ini diciptakan dengan lirik yang mengisahkan bahwa wanita itu sudah biasa menguntitnya dengan menulis surat yang berisi tentang putra yang menurut dia merupakan anak dari King of Pop tersebut.

Lalu Michael Jackson pada saat itu pernah mengatakan bahwa Quincy Jones orang yang membantunya dalam memproduseri lagu ini sempat ingin mengubah judulnya menjadi “Not My Lover” karena menurutnya, jika tetap menggunakan judul Billie Jean ini akan tertukar dengan bintang tenis Billie Jean King. Namun pada akhirnya Michael Jackson tetap memenangkan pertempuran itu, dan mempertahankan judul lagunya tersebut. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Tak Perlu Ada Senja - Fiersa Besari Feat Suara Kayu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tak Perlu Ada Senja - Fiersa Besari Feat Suara Kayu dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Birthday - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Birthday - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Perih - Vionita dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Perih - Vionita dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB

Lirik Lagu Never Ever - GOT7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Fall for You - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fall for You - Secondhand Serenade dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB
Lirik Lembaran Buku - Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lembaran Buku - Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Curi-Curi - HIVI! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Curi-Curi - HIVI! dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sayangku – The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sayangku – The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik lagu Seperti Mati Lampu – Nassar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Seperti Mati Lampu – Nassar dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Come Back Home - Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come Back Home - Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
8

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
9

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
10

Heboh Lesti Kejora Diduga jadi Korban KDRT, Kakak Rizky Billar Beri Klarifikasi Pakai Foto?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Stade Rennais vs Dynamo Kyiv, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Stade Rennais vs Dynamo Kyiv, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 02:31 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Sore Hujan, Malam Berawan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Sore Hujan, Malam Berawan

6 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Maluku

Lirik Lagu Runtuh – Feby Putri feat Fiersa Besari

Lirik Lagu Runtuh – Feby Putri feat Fiersa Besari

6 Oktober 2022, 02:26 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

6 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Anderlecht vs West Ham United, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Anderlecht vs West Ham United, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 02:24 WIB

Warta Lombok

Sinospis Gangga ANTV, Safitri Kesal dan Marah Besar Shiv Menikahi Gangga, Warga Menyebut Gangga Janda Terkutuk

Sinospis Gangga ANTV, Safitri Kesal dan Marah Besar Shiv Menikahi Gangga, Warga Menyebut Gangga Janda Terkutuk

6 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Molde vs Shamrock Rovers, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Molde vs Shamrock Rovers, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIVE STREAMING Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk via SCTV? LINK Nonton Siaran Langsung UCL Liga Champions 22/23

LIVE STREAMING Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk via SCTV? LINK Nonton Siaran Langsung UCL Liga Champions 22/23

6 Oktober 2022, 02:16 WIB

Utara Times

Contoh Teks Sambutan Ketua Panitia Peringatan Maulid Nabi 2022, Cocok untuk Acara di Sekolah 

Contoh Teks Sambutan Ketua Panitia Peringatan Maulid Nabi 2022, Cocok untuk Acara di Sekolah 

6 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Slovacko vs Nice, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Slovacko vs Nice, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 02:13 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Eredivisie : Prediksi FC Volendam vs Ajax, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Eredivisie : Prediksi FC Volendam vs Ajax, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

6 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ketahui Arti Mimpi Pasangan Selingkuh, jika Tidak Ingin Seperti Rizky Billar dan Lesti Kejora

Ketahui Arti Mimpi Pasangan Selingkuh, jika Tidak Ingin Seperti Rizky Billar dan Lesti Kejora

6 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

FC Volendam vs Ajax : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

FC Volendam vs Ajax : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

6 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Olympiacos vs Qarabag, prediksi skor, berita tim, head to head dan lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Olympiacos vs Qarabag, prediksi skor, berita tim, head to head dan lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi FC Volendam vs Ajax di Eredivisie : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi FC Volendam vs Ajax di Eredivisie : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

6 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Utara Times

Dongeng Sunda Pendek 'Si Kabayan Ngala Roay', Cerita Jenaka Si Kabayan Paling Kocak 

Dongeng Sunda Pendek 'Si Kabayan Ngala Roay', Cerita Jenaka Si Kabayan Paling Kocak 

6 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Benfica vs PSG, Match Day 3 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming Benfica vs PSG, Match Day 3 Liga Champions

6 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Basel vs Slovan Bratislava, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Basel vs Slovan Bratislava, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Jepara

Hasil Pertandingan Chelsea vs AC Milan di Liga Champions Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Cek Live Skor

Hasil Pertandingan Chelsea vs AC Milan di Liga Champions Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Cek Live Skor

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Siang, Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022, Sinjai Diprediksi Hujan Sepanjang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Siang, Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022, Sinjai Diprediksi Hujan Sepanjang Hari

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 : Kisah Viral, Mantan IPA dan IPS, Robin Hood

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 : Kisah Viral, Mantan IPA dan IPS, Robin Hood

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB