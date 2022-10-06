Lirik Lagu Billie Jean – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

She was more like a beauty queen from a movie scene

I said don't mind, but what do you mean, I am the one

Who will dance on the floor in the round?

She said I am the one, who will dance on the floor in the round

She told me her name was Billie Jean, as she caused a scene

Then every head turned with eyes that dreamed of being the one

Who will dance on the floor in the round

People always told me be careful of what you do

And don't go around breaking young girls' hearts

And mother always told me be careful of who you love

And be careful of what you do 'cause the lie becomes the truth

Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son

For forty days and forty nights

The law was on her side

But who can stand when she's in demand

Her schemes and plans

'Cause we danced on the floor in the round

So take my strong advice, just remember to always think twice

(Do think twice, do think twice)

She told my baby we'd danced 'til three, then she looked at me

Then showed a photo my baby cried his eyes were like mine (oh, no)

'Cause we danced on the floor in the round, baby

People always told me be careful of what you do

And don't go around breaking young girls' hearts

She came and stood right by me

Just the smell of sweet perfume

This happened much too soon

She called me to her room

Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son

She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son

Billie Jean is not my lover

She's just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son

She says I am the one

You know what you did, (she says he is my son) breaking my heart babe

She says I am the one

Billie Jean is not my lover

Billie Jean is not my lover

Billie Jean is not my lover

Billie Jean is not my lover (don't Billie Jean)

Billie Jean is not my lover

Billie Jean is not my lover

Fakta di balik lagu

King of Pop atau Michael Jackson seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Amerika ini hingga sekarang lagu-lagunya masih eksis dalam belantika music dunia. Meskipun ia telah tiada namun karya-karyanya tidak tiada. Salah satunya lagu yang berjudul Billie Jean.

Billie Jean merupakan lagu dari album yang bertajuk Thriller yang dirilis pada 1982. Lagu ini memadukan genre post-disco, R&B, funk, dan pop dansa yang ditulis ada diproduseri oleh dirinya sendiri dengan bantuan Quincy Jones.pada tahun 1983, lagu ini meraih kesuksesan secara global dan merupakan salah satu lagu terlaris pada tahun itu. Kemudian lagu ini juga meraih berbagai penghargaan termasuk dua Grammy Award dan satu American Music Award.

Diketahui, lagu ini sengaja diciptakan oleh Michael Jackson untuk menyampaikan perasaannya dan menyapa seorang penggemarnya yang fanatik tanpa harus menyapanya secara langsung. Diketahui, lagi ini menceritakan tentang seorang wanita yang mengaku merupakan penggemarnya dan menuduh Michael sebagai ayah dari anaknya.

Lagu ini diciptakan dengan lirik yang mengisahkan bahwa wanita itu sudah biasa menguntitnya dengan menulis surat yang berisi tentang putra yang menurut dia merupakan anak dari King of Pop tersebut.

Lalu Michael Jackson pada saat itu pernah mengatakan bahwa Quincy Jones orang yang membantunya dalam memproduseri lagu ini sempat ingin mengubah judulnya menjadi “Not My Lover” karena menurutnya, jika tetap menggunakan judul Billie Jean ini akan tertukar dengan bintang tenis Billie Jean King. Namun pada akhirnya Michael Jackson tetap memenangkan pertempuran itu, dan mempertahankan judul lagunya tersebut. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***