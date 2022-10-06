Lirik Tightrope - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Tightrope - ZAYN
[Verse 1]
Why's it gotta feel like I'm walkin' a tightrope?
Why you wanna see how far I fall?
'Cause I'm already up here and I got my eyes closed
And I ain't never fell from a love this tall
[Pre-Chorus]
Are you ready? 'Cause I'm ready to let go
Never thought that I'd be ready again
Guess there's somethin' 'bout the neon red glow
Got me thinkin' 'bout givin' all in
[Chorus]
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
[Verse 2]
I'm sittin' with my legs across your torso
We are who we are when we're alone
Baby, I'm ready, any minute, we might fall
Lately, I feel like my grip is gone
But you got my arm
[Pre-Chorus]
Are you ready? 'Cause I'm ready to let go
Never thought that I'd be ready again
Guess there's somethin' 'bout the neon red glow
Got me thinkin' 'bout givin' all in
[Chorus]
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
[Post-Chorus]
चौदवीं का चाँद हो, या आफ़ताब हो?
जो भी हो तुम खुदा कि क़सम, लाजवाब हो
[Chorus]
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
Somethin' told me it was you
[Post-Chorus]
चौदवीं का चाँद हो, या आफ़ताब हो?
जो भी हो तुम खुदा कि क़सम, लाजवाब हो
