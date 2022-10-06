Lirik Tightrope - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Tightrope - ZAYN

[Verse 1]

Why's it gotta feel like I'm walkin' a tightrope?

Why you wanna see how far I fall?

'Cause I'm already up here and I got my eyes closed

And I ain't never fell from a love this tall

[Pre-Chorus]

Are you ready? 'Cause I'm ready to let go

Never thought that I'd be ready again

Guess there's somethin' 'bout the neon red glow

Got me thinkin' 'bout givin' all in

[Chorus]

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

[Verse 2]

I'm sittin' with my legs across your torso

We are who we are when we're alone

Baby, I'm ready, any minute, we might fall

Lately, I feel like my grip is gone

But you got my arm

[Pre-Chorus]

Are you ready? 'Cause I'm ready to let go

Never thought that I'd be ready again

Guess there's somethin' 'bout the neon red glow

Got me thinkin' 'bout givin' all in

[Chorus]

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

[Post-Chorus]

चौदवीं का चाँद हो, या आफ़ताब हो?

जो भी हो तुम खुदा कि क़सम, लाजवाब हो

[Chorus]

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

Somethin' told me it was you

[Post-Chorus]

चौदवीं का चाँद हो, या आफ़ताब हो?

जो भी हो तुम खुदा कि क़सम, लाजवाब हो