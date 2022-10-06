Lirik Lagu Windowsill - ZAYN Feat Devlin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Windowsill - ZAYN & Devlin
[Verse 1: ZAYN]
Fuckin' on the countertop, window to the floor
She been on my mind, I swear she the type to roll
She with me when I flow
She with me when I don’t
Fuckin' on the countertops, elevated her
She could rob me blind, I'd give anything she want
I never let her know
So she come back for more
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN]
Are you done yet? ’Cause I'm right here
Are you waitin' for the right time to call me back?
[Chorus: ZAYN]
Cigarettеs and fuckin' on the windowsill
In my bed, yeah, tеll me when you're gettin' here
Only thing I wanna know
Is how far away you are
Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill
Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel
Cut me deep and sew it up
That's the way you show me love
[Verse 2: ZAYN]
I see the way she lookin’ like she lookin’ in my soul
I ain't stoppin’, maybe this could be the somethin' that I want
She with me when I flow
She with me when I don't
Fuckin' on the countertops, elevated her
She could rob me blind, I’d give anything she want
I never let her know
So she come back for more
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN]
Are you done yet? 'Cause I'm right here
Are you waitin' for the right time to call me back?
[Chorus: ZAYN]
Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill
In my bed, yeah, tell me when you're gettin' here
Only thing I wanna know
Is how far away you are
Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill
Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel
Cut me deep and sew it up
That's the way you show me love
[Verse 3: Devlin]
Your cigarettes on the windowsill
You left here from the night before
I take one, never light it up
Night comes and I want you more
So I can play dumb
If the rain comes, it will more than pour
But I don't want no fake love
Just a real freak when I'm on the board
And I'm waitin', impatient, all I can do is man my station
When the body is that hot, it's a curse, damnation
And there ain't no salvation, this girl could walk through Hell
And I'm sure she'd tempt Satan if she ain't the devil herself
[Chorus: ZAYN & Devlin]
Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill
In my bed, yeah, tell me when you're gettin' here
Only thing I wanna know
Is how far away you are (How far away you are)
Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill
Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel (Show me)
Cut me deep and sew it up
That's the way you show me love (How far away you are)
