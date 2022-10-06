Lirik Lagu Windowsill - ZAYN Feat Devlin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Windowsill - ZAYN & Devlin

[Verse 1: ZAYN]

Fuckin' on the countertop, window to the floor

She been on my mind, I swear she the type to roll

She with me when I flow

She with me when I don’t

Fuckin' on the countertops, elevated her

She could rob me blind, I'd give anything she want

I never let her know

So she come back for more

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN]

Are you done yet? ’Cause I'm right here

Are you waitin' for the right time to call me back?

[Chorus: ZAYN]

Cigarettеs and fuckin' on the windowsill

In my bed, yeah, tеll me when you're gettin' here

Only thing I wanna know

Is how far away you are

Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill

Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel

Cut me deep and sew it up

That's the way you show me love

[Verse 2: ZAYN]

I see the way she lookin’ like she lookin’ in my soul

I ain't stoppin’, maybe this could be the somethin' that I want

She with me when I flow

She with me when I don't

Fuckin' on the countertops, elevated her

She could rob me blind, I’d give anything she want

I never let her know

So she come back for more

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN]

Are you done yet? 'Cause I'm right here

Are you waitin' for the right time to call me back?

[Chorus: ZAYN]

Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill

In my bed, yeah, tell me when you're gettin' here

Only thing I wanna know

Is how far away you are

Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill

Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel

Cut me deep and sew it up

That's the way you show me love

[Verse 3: Devlin]

Your cigarettes on the windowsill

You left here from the night before

I take one, never light it up

Night comes and I want you more

So I can play dumb

If the rain comes, it will more than pour

But I don't want no fake love

Just a real freak when I'm on the board

And I'm waitin', impatient, all I can do is man my station

When the body is that hot, it's a curse, damnation

And there ain't no salvation, this girl could walk through Hell

And I'm sure she'd tempt Satan if she ain't the devil herself

[Chorus: ZAYN & Devlin]

Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill

In my bed, yeah, tell me when you're gettin' here

Only thing I wanna know

Is how far away you are (How far away you are)

Cigarettes and fuckin' on the windowsill

Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel (Show me)

Cut me deep and sew it up

That's the way you show me love (How far away you are)

