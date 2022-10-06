Lirik Lagu Sorry – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sorry – Justin Bieber

You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty

You know I try but I don't do too well with apologies

I hope I don't run out of time. Could someone call a referee?

'Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness

I know you know that I made those mistakes maybe once or twice

And by once or twice I mean maybe a couple of hundred times

So let me, oh, let me redeem, oh, redeem, oh, myself tonight

'Cause I just need one more shot at second chances

Yeah

Is it too late now to say sorry?

'Cause I'm missing more than just your body, oh

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah, I know-oh-oh, that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm sorry, yeah

Sorry yeah

Sorry

Yeah, I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'll take every single piece of the blame if you want me to

But you know that there is no innocent one in this game for two

I'll go, I'll go and then you go, you go out and spill the truth

Can we both say the words and forget this?

Yeah

Is it too late now to say sorry?

'Cause I'm missing more than just your body, oh

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah, I know-oh-oh, that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm not just trying to get you back on me (oh, no, no)

'Cause I'm missing more than just your body (your body), oh

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah, I know-oh-oh, that I let you down

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm sorry, yeah

Sorry, oh

Sorry

Yeah, I know-oh-oh, that I let you down (let you down)

Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?