Lirik Lagu Connexion - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Zayn Malik.
Zayn Malik. /Instagram.com/@zayn

Connexion - ZAYN

Funny when you come to mind
That's when you hit me up
That's when we feel a little closer
Just when I started thinkin'
It's like a force we can't explain
Work like a magnet, babe
I thought of you in the next moment
Givin' me that feelin'

Could be my suspicion
Maybe I'm just out here overthinkin' (Thinkin'), oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Like you come into the picture
When I start to feel like something's missin' (Missin'), oh, oh-ooh

I don't wanna miss out on another love
So I'm gonna dive right in
Go head first into the unknown (The unknown, the unknown)
Like it's all I know (Like it's all I know)
Baby, could you keep it up?
Don't wanna stop at words, ain't еnough
Feels just like a drug
It really fuck me up

Call it (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
A digital (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
But physical (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Connеction (Yeah, yeah)
Call it (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
A digital (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
But physical (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Connection

Love you every single night
That's when I feel your love
That's when I take your clothes off
Can we stay in the bedroom?
Cause you're always on my brain
I can't get away
Leavin' for you next mornin'
Give into the feelin'

Could be my suspicion
Maybe I'm just out here overthinkin' (Thinkin'), oh, oh (Oh, oh)
Like you come into the picture
When I start to feel like something's missin' (Missin'), oh, oh-ooh

I don't wanna miss out on another love
So I'm gonna dive right in
Go head first into the unknown (The unknown, the unknown)
Like it's all I know (Like it's all I know)
Baby, could you keep it up?
Don't wanna stop and words ain't enough
Feels just like a drug (Drug, drug)
It really fuck me up (Ooh)

Call it (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
A digital (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
But physical (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Connection (Yeah, yeah)
Call it (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
A digital (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
But physical (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Connection

Artis: ZAYN
Album: Nobody Is Listening
Tahun: 2021
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriters: ZAYN, Roger 'Samuel' Kleinman, Talay Rilley, Zachary Seman

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Jodohku – Anang Hermansyah Feat Ashanty dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jodohku – Anang Hermansyah Feat Ashanty dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kebyar Kebyar - Gombloh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kebyar Kebyar - Gombloh dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Logika – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Logika – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Fly - GOT7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fly - GOT7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dark Horse - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dark Horse - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB
Lirik lagu Panggung Gemilang - Rara Lida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Panggung Gemilang - Rara Lida dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:51 WIB
Lirik Let You Love Me - Rita Ora dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Let You Love Me - Rita Ora dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Winter Song – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Winter Song – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Nostalgia – Indra Lesmana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nostalgia – Indra Lesmana dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bayangkan Rasakan - Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bayangkan Rasakan - Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

6 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
8

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
9

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
10

Heboh Lesti Kejora Diduga jadi Korban KDRT, Kakak Rizky Billar Beri Klarifikasi Pakai Foto?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Benfica vs PSG, Match Day 3 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming Benfica vs PSG, Match Day 3 Liga Champions

6 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Basel vs Slovan Bratislava, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Basel vs Slovan Bratislava, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Jepara

Hasil Pertandingan Chelsea vs AC Milan di Liga Champions Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Cek Live Skor

Hasil Pertandingan Chelsea vs AC Milan di Liga Champions Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Cek Live Skor

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 6 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Siang, Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022, Sinjai Diprediksi Hujan Sepanjang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Siang, Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022, Sinjai Diprediksi Hujan Sepanjang Hari

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 : Kisah Viral, Mantan IPA dan IPS, Robin Hood

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Kamis, 6 Oktober 2022 : Kisah Viral, Mantan IPA dan IPS, Robin Hood

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 6 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: Jangan Boros

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: Jangan Boros

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Jepara

Berapa Hasil Pertandingan Inter Milan vs Barcelona di Liga Champions Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Serta Live Skor

Berapa Hasil Pertandingan Inter Milan vs Barcelona di Liga Champions Rabu 5 Oktober 2022 Serta Live Skor

6 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Jendela Cianjur

LINK LIVE STREAMING Chelsea vs AC Milan di Liga Champions, Langsung Klik Pertandingan Sedang Berlangsung

LINK LIVE STREAMING Chelsea vs AC Milan di Liga Champions, Langsung Klik Pertandingan Sedang Berlangsung

6 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Tips Menentukan Pasangan Hidup yang Tepat, Jangan Terburu-buru

Tips Menentukan Pasangan Hidup yang Tepat, Jangan Terburu-buru

6 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Lech Poznan vs Hapoel Beer Sheva, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Lech Poznan vs Hapoel Beer Sheva, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 01:54 WIB

Berita Subang

Rizky Billar Dihujat Netizen yang Murka, Postingan IG 2016 Dibombardir, Untung Lesti Gak Mati Sama Loe Bang

Rizky Billar Dihujat Netizen yang Murka, Postingan IG 2016 Dibombardir, Untung Lesti Gak Mati Sama Loe Bang

6 Oktober 2022, 01:51 WIB

Jendela Cianjur

LINK LIVE STREAMING Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk di Liga Champions, Langsung Klik Laga Segera Bergulir

LINK LIVE STREAMING Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk di Liga Champions, Langsung Klik Laga Segera Bergulir

6 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Chelsea vs AC Milan Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Chelsea vs AC Milan Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

6 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 01:48 WIB

Jendela Cianjur

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester City vs Copenhagen di Liga Champions, Tinggal Klik Laga Bergulir Sesaat Lagi

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester City vs Copenhagen di Liga Champions, Tinggal Klik Laga Bergulir Sesaat Lagi

6 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

Prediksi Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 01:42 WIB

Portal Brebes

Simak Jadwal Terbaru Nonton Bioskop CGV Rita Supermall Purwokerto, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022

Simak Jadwal Terbaru Nonton Bioskop CGV Rita Supermall Purwokerto, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022

6 Oktober 2022, 01:41 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: Ada Big Movies Platinum dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Kamis 6 Oktober 2022: Ada Big Movies Platinum dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

6 Oktober 2022, 01:41 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Benfica vs PSG via TV Online Gratis Nonton Siaran Langsung UCL Liga Champions 22/23

LINK LIVE STREAMING Benfica vs PSG via TV Online Gratis Nonton Siaran Langsung UCL Liga Champions 22/23

6 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Eredivisie : Prediksi Groningen vs Waalwijk, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Eredivisie : Prediksi Groningen vs Waalwijk, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

6 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Match Day 3 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Match Day 3 Liga Champions

6 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Kudus

Contoh Teks Pidato Tentang Kemuliaan Nabi Muhammad SAW, untuk Acara Maulid Nabi di Sekolah

Contoh Teks Pidato Tentang Kemuliaan Nabi Muhammad SAW, untuk Acara Maulid Nabi di Sekolah

6 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SEDANG TAYANG! Nonton Live Streaming Man City vs Copenhagen Liga Champions di Vidio, Klik Link Ini

SEDANG TAYANG! Nonton Live Streaming Man City vs Copenhagen Liga Champions di Vidio, Klik Link Ini

6 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB