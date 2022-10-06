Lirik Lagu Connexion - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Funny when you come to mind
That's when you hit me up
That's when we feel a little closer
Just when I started thinkin'
It's like a force we can't explain
Work like a magnet, babe
I thought of you in the next moment
Givin' me that feelin'
Could be my suspicion
Maybe I'm just out here overthinkin' (Thinkin'), oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Like you come into the picture
When I start to feel like something's missin' (Missin'), oh, oh-ooh
I don't wanna miss out on another love
So I'm gonna dive right in
Go head first into the unknown (The unknown, the unknown)
Like it's all I know (Like it's all I know)
Baby, could you keep it up?
Don't wanna stop at words, ain't еnough
Feels just like a drug
It really fuck me up
Call it (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
A digital (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
But physical (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Connеction (Yeah, yeah)
Call it (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
A digital (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
But physical (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Connection
Love you every single night
That's when I feel your love
That's when I take your clothes off
Can we stay in the bedroom?
Cause you're always on my brain
I can't get away
Leavin' for you next mornin'
Give into the feelin'
Could be my suspicion
Maybe I'm just out here overthinkin' (Thinkin'), oh, oh (Oh, oh)
Like you come into the picture
When I start to feel like something's missin' (Missin'), oh, oh-ooh
I don't wanna miss out on another love
So I'm gonna dive right in
Go head first into the unknown (The unknown, the unknown)
Like it's all I know (Like it's all I know)
Baby, could you keep it up?
Don't wanna stop and words ain't enough
Feels just like a drug (Drug, drug)
It really fuck me up (Ooh)
Call it (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
A digital (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
But physical (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Connection (Yeah, yeah)
Call it (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
A digital (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
But physical (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Connection
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Nobody Is Listening
Tahun: 2021
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriters: ZAYN, Roger 'Samuel' Kleinman, Talay Rilley, Zachary Seman
