Lirik Lagu Connexion - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Connexion - ZAYN

Funny when you come to mind

That's when you hit me up

That's when we feel a little closer

Just when I started thinkin'

It's like a force we can't explain

Work like a magnet, babe

I thought of you in the next moment

Givin' me that feelin'

Could be my suspicion

Maybe I'm just out here overthinkin' (Thinkin'), oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Like you come into the picture

When I start to feel like something's missin' (Missin'), oh, oh-ooh

I don't wanna miss out on another love

So I'm gonna dive right in

Go head first into the unknown (The unknown, the unknown)

Like it's all I know (Like it's all I know)

Baby, could you keep it up?

Don't wanna stop at words, ain't еnough

Feels just like a drug

It really fuck me up

Call it (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

A digital (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

But physical (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

Connеction (Yeah, yeah)

Call it (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

A digital (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

But physical (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

Connection

Love you every single night

That's when I feel your love

That's when I take your clothes off

Can we stay in the bedroom?

Cause you're always on my brain

I can't get away

Leavin' for you next mornin'

Give into the feelin'

Could be my suspicion

Maybe I'm just out here overthinkin' (Thinkin'), oh, oh (Oh, oh)

Like you come into the picture

When I start to feel like something's missin' (Missin'), oh, oh-ooh

I don't wanna miss out on another love

So I'm gonna dive right in

Go head first into the unknown (The unknown, the unknown)

Like it's all I know (Like it's all I know)

Baby, could you keep it up?

Don't wanna stop and words ain't enough

Feels just like a drug (Drug, drug)

It really fuck me up (Ooh)

Call it (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

A digital (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

But physical (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

Connection (Yeah, yeah)

Call it (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

A digital (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

But physical (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

Connection

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Nobody Is Listening

Tahun: 2021

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: ZAYN, Roger 'Samuel' Kleinman, Talay Rilley, Zachary Seman