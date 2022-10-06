Lirik Lagu Sweat - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweat - ZAYN

Stayin' up for you

Day and night for you

We've been losing track of time

Reaching higher heights

Only one thing on my mind

Only one thing on your mind

Let me touch you where you like it

Let me do it for ya

Give you all of my attention

Dive into that ocean of your love, oh

Let me show you just how much I want ya

Oh, drippin' down your body like gold

Slowly steamin' up the windows

My skin on your skin, again and again

Sweat for me, sweat for me

Oh, love it when I tear off your clothes

Slowly steamin' up the windows

My skin on your skin, again and again

Sweat for me, sweat for me

Damn, I could get lost in a heartbeat

Damn, I can't gеt over your body

Can't take my eyеs off you, baby

Let me love you, baby

Let me touch you where you like it

Let me do it for ya

Give you all of my attention

Dive into that ocean of your love, oh

Let me show you just how much I want ya

Oh, drippin' down your body like gold

Slowly steamin' up the windows

My skin on your skin, again and again

Sweat for me, sweat for me

Oh, I could get lost in a heartbeat

I can get lost in your body

Can't take my eyes off you, baby

Let me love you, baby

Oh, drippin' down your body like gold

Slowly steamin' up the windows

My skin on your skin, again and again

Sweat for me, sweat for me

Oh, love it when I tear off your clothes

Slowly steamin' up the windows

My skin on your skin, again and again

Sweat for me, sweat for me