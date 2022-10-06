Lirik Lagu Sweat - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweat - ZAYN
Stayin' up for you
Day and night for you
We've been losing track of time
Reaching higher heights
Only one thing on my mind
Only one thing on your mind
Let me touch you where you like it
Let me do it for ya
Give you all of my attention
Dive into that ocean of your love, oh
Let me show you just how much I want ya
Oh, drippin' down your body like gold
Slowly steamin' up the windows
My skin on your skin, again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me
Oh, love it when I tear off your clothes
Slowly steamin' up the windows
My skin on your skin, again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me
Damn, I could get lost in a heartbeat
Damn, I can't gеt over your body
Can't take my eyеs off you, baby
Let me love you, baby
Let me touch you where you like it
Let me do it for ya
Give you all of my attention
Dive into that ocean of your love, oh
Let me show you just how much I want ya
Oh, drippin' down your body like gold
Slowly steamin' up the windows
My skin on your skin, again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me
Oh, I could get lost in a heartbeat
I can get lost in your body
Can't take my eyes off you, baby
Let me love you, baby
Oh, drippin' down your body like gold
Slowly steamin' up the windows
My skin on your skin, again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me
Oh, love it when I tear off your clothes
Slowly steamin' up the windows
My skin on your skin, again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me
