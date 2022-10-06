Lirik Lagu Strip That Down - Liam Payne feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Strip That Down – Liam Payne feat Quavo
Huncho
Quavo
Yo yo
You know, I've been taking some time
And I've been keeping to myself (self)
I had my eyes up on the prize
Ain't watching anybody else
But your love, it hit me hard
Girl, yeah, you're bad for my health
I love the cards, that I've been dealt
Do you feel the same as well?
You know, I used to be in 1D (Now I'm out, free)
People want me for one thing (That's not me)
I'm not changing, the way, that I (Used to be)
I just wanna have fun and (Get rowdy)
One Coke and Bacardi (Sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (Girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (Six gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (Grinds on me)
Oh yeah
You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby (Swing)
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground
You know, that since the day I met you
Yeah, you swept me off my feet
You know, that I don't need no money
