Lirik Lagu Strip That Down - Liam Payne feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Strip That Down – Liam Payne feat Quavo

Huncho

Quavo

Yo yo

You know, I've been taking some time

And I've been keeping to myself (self)

I had my eyes up on the prize

Ain't watching anybody else

But your love, it hit me hard

Girl, yeah, you're bad for my health

I love the cards, that I've been dealt

Do you feel the same as well?

You know, I used to be in 1D (Now I'm out, free)

People want me for one thing (That's not me)

I'm not changing, the way, that I (Used to be)

I just wanna have fun and (Get rowdy)

One Coke and Bacardi (Sippin' lightly)

When I walk inside the party (Girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (Six gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (Grinds on me)

Oh yeah

You know, I love it, when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there's a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (Swing)

You know, I love it when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground

You know, that since the day I met you

Yeah, you swept me off my feet

You know, that I don't need no money