Lirik Lagu What Do I Call You – Taeyeon SNSD dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Do I Call You – Taeyeon SNSD
Hello neon stranger
Nameun geon byeollo eopseo
Memories, memories, memories
Annyeongira haenneunde
Wae neon nae yeope isseo
Geudaero geudaero geudaero
Eosaegaetteon gonggie
Useumi nasseo wae
Neomu gakkaweotteon
Nae geoshieotteon
My honey
My daisy
What do I call you
Namijana
Byeoril eopdeon cheok
Mareul geona
Geureoke kkok kkyeoananneunde
So what do I call you now
What do I call you
Ireol ttaeen
Ireumi yeokshi
Munanalkka
Nae yeoninieotteon
My honey
My daisy
My only
So what do I call you now
Bokjabhan bamiya
Bidae ban jangnan neoreul
Bulleonae bulleonae bulleonae
Nal derireo on nege gidae
Naenggakhae gunggeumhae
Jeokdanghan georiran geon mweolkka
Cause this isn't natural
Neol maeil boneun geol
Ijen aneun saram
Nae geoshieotteon
My honey
My daisy
What do I call you
Namijana
Byeoril eopdeon cheok
Mareul geona
Geureoke kkok kkyeoananneunde
So what do I call you now
What do I call you
Ireol ttaeen
Ireumi yeokshi
Munanalkka
Nae yeoninieotteon
My honey
My daisy
My only
So what do I call you now
