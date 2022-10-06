Lirik Lagu What Do I Call You – Taeyeon SNSD dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Do I Call You – Taeyeon SNSD

Hello neon stranger

Nameun geon byeollo eopseo

Memories, memories, memories

Annyeongira haenneunde

Wae neon nae yeope isseo

Geudaero geudaero geudaero

Eosaegaetteon gonggie

Useumi nasseo wae

Neomu gakkaweotteon

Nae geoshieotteon

My honey

My daisy

What do I call you

Namijana

Byeoril eopdeon cheok

Mareul geona

Geureoke kkok kkyeoananneunde

So what do I call you now

What do I call you

Ireol ttaeen

Ireumi yeokshi

Munanalkka

Nae yeoninieotteon

My honey

My daisy

My only

So what do I call you now

Bokjabhan bamiya

Bidae ban jangnan neoreul

Bulleonae bulleonae bulleonae

Nal derireo on nege gidae

Naenggakhae gunggeumhae

Jeokdanghan georiran geon mweolkka

Cause this isn't natural

Neol maeil boneun geol

Ijen aneun saram

Nae geoshieotteon

My honey

My daisy

What do I call you

Namijana

Byeoril eopdeon cheok

Mareul geona

Geureoke kkok kkyeoananneunde

So what do I call you now

What do I call you

Ireol ttaeen

Ireumi yeokshi

Munanalkka

Nae yeoninieotteon

My honey

My daisy

My only

So what do I call you now