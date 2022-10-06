Lirik Lagu Light Up - Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sometimes I wish I didn't feel
The demons that run inside of me
Can you help me out of my misery?
'Cause I need someone
To keep me calm when I can't breathe
If you feel the same
Talk to me
I'll be the fire
So I can light up
An empty room
Just for you
I'll be a fighter
Give me the thunder
And I'll get through
Just for you
'Cause you'd do the same too
I found a way to handle fear
When I'm alone and no one's there
I'm better now than I was before
Not running away
But learning to face what I'm scared of
If you feel the same
Talk to me
I'll be the fire
So I can light up
An empty room
Just for you
I'll be a fighter
Give me the thunder
And I'll get through
Just for you
'Cause you'd do the same
I am who I am and there's no more looking back
I'll be okay, I can do it all on my own
I'll be the fire
So I can light up
An empty room
Just for you
I'll be a fighter
Give me the thunder
And I'll get through
Just for you
'Cause you'd do the same too
Artis: Isak Danielson
Album: Remember to Remember
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Pop
Penulis Lagu: Brad Mair & Isak Danielson
