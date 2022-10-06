Lirik Lagu Light Up - Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Light Up - Isak Danielson

Sometimes I wish I didn't feel

The demons that run inside of me

Can you help me out of my misery?

'Cause I need someone

To keep me calm when I can't breathe

If you feel the same

Talk to me

I'll be the fire

So I can light up

An empty room

Just for you

I'll be a fighter

Give me the thunder

And I'll get through

Just for you

'Cause you'd do the same too

I found a way to handle fear

When I'm alone and no one's there

I'm better now than I was before

Not running away

But learning to face what I'm scared of

If you feel the same

Talk to me

I'll be the fire

So I can light up

An empty room

Just for you

I'll be a fighter

Give me the thunder

And I'll get through

Just for you

'Cause you'd do the same

I am who I am and there's no more looking back

I'll be okay, I can do it all on my own

I'll be the fire

So I can light up

An empty room

Just for you

I'll be a fighter

Give me the thunder

And I'll get through

Just for you

'Cause you'd do the same too

Artis: Isak Danielson

Album: Remember to Remember

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Pop

Penulis Lagu: Brad Mair & Isak Danielson

Fakta di Balik Lagu