Lirik Lagu Money – Lisa BLACKPINK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money – Lisa BLACKPINK

It's the end of the month and the weekend

I'ma spend this check, everything on me, yeah

I'ma tip myself, I'ma spend it on myself

I'ma drop it like it's pouring, I'ma pour it on myself

Check, check, check

Check that money, making bank, account number (Yikes!)

That's that shit that's never getting bounced on ya

Bitch, I do the money dance

I just made a hundred bands

When the store says, "Sign for it"

I'ma leave my autograph

Dollar bills, dollar bills

Watch it falling for me, I love the way that feels

Dollar bills, dollar bills

Keep on falling for me, I love the way it feels

I came here to drop some money

Dropping all my money

Drop some money

All this bread so yummy, yeah

Twerking, twerking, when I buy the things I like

Dollar, dollars dropping on my ass tonight

Everyone silent

Listen to my money talk

Spend how I like it

Yeah, everyone know what I mean, mean

When they see green, when they see green, that mean go

Give me what the hell I want

Give me what the hell I want

