Lirik Lagu Money – Lisa BLACKPINK dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's the end of the month and the weekend
I'ma spend this check, everything on me, yeah
I'ma tip myself, I'ma spend it on myself
I'ma drop it like it's pouring, I'ma pour it on myself
Check, check, check
Check that money, making bank, account number (Yikes!)
That's that shit that's never getting bounced on ya
Bitch, I do the money dance
I just made a hundred bands
When the store says, "Sign for it"
I'ma leave my autograph
Dollar bills, dollar bills
Watch it falling for me, I love the way that feels
Dollar bills, dollar bills
Keep on falling for me, I love the way it feels
I came here to drop some money
Dropping all my money
Drop some money
All this bread so yummy, yeah
Twerking, twerking, when I buy the things I like
Dollar, dollars dropping on my ass tonight
Everyone silent
Listen to my money talk
Spend how I like it
Yeah, everyone know what I mean, mean
When they see green, when they see green, that mean go
Give me what the hell I want
Give me what the hell I want
Check that money, making bank, account number (Yikes!)
That's that shit that's never getting bounced on ya
Bitch, I do the money dance
I just made a hundred bands
When the store says, "Sign for it"
I'ma leave my autograph
Dollar bills, dollar bills
Watch it falling for me, I love the way that feels
Dollar bills, dollar bills
Keep on falling for me, I love the way it feels
Artikel Pilihan