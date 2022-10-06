Lirik Lagu Come Back Home - Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 6 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB
Lauv.
Lauv. /Instagram @lauvsongs

Come Back Home - Lauv

Doubt, doubt, doubt
It kills everything that you love
Oh, now, now, now
I'm losing myself on the run

And I flew to California
Thought I could leave every piece of you right here
Yeah, I flew to California
Still wide awake, oh, the sun burned it on clear

How I still love you?
I still love you
But sometimes you have to go
Trade your heart for bones to know you need to
Come back home
Come back home

Paint-chipped skies
Nothing is ever as it seems
Hind these codeine eyes
Blind to the world in between

And I flew to California
Thought I could leave every piece of you right here
Yeah, I flew to California
Still wide awake, oh, the sun burned it on clear

How I still love you?
I still love you
But sometimes you have to go
Trade your heart for bones to know you need to
Come back home
Come back home

Getaway
I always thought I needed a getaway
Getaway
I always thought I needed a getaway
Getaway
I always thought I needed a getaway
Getaway
I always thought I needed a getaway

But I still love you
I still love you
Sometimes you have to go
Trade your heart for bones to know you need to
Come back home
Come back home

Getaway
I always thought I needed a getaway
Getaway
I always thought I needed a getaway
Getaway
I always thought I needed a getaway

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

