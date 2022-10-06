Lirik Lagu Come Back Home - Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Back Home - Lauv

Doubt, doubt, doubt

It kills everything that you love

Oh, now, now, now

I'm losing myself on the run

And I flew to California

Thought I could leave every piece of you right here

Yeah, I flew to California

Still wide awake, oh, the sun burned it on clear

How I still love you?

I still love you

But sometimes you have to go

Trade your heart for bones to know you need to

Come back home

Come back home

Paint-chipped skies

Nothing is ever as it seems

Hind these codeine eyes

Blind to the world in between

And I flew to California

Thought I could leave every piece of you right here

Yeah, I flew to California

Still wide awake, oh, the sun burned it on clear

How I still love you?

I still love you

But sometimes you have to go

Trade your heart for bones to know you need to

Come back home

Come back home

Getaway

I always thought I needed a getaway

Getaway

I always thought I needed a getaway

Getaway

I always thought I needed a getaway

Getaway

I always thought I needed a getaway

But I still love you

I still love you

Sometimes you have to go

Trade your heart for bones to know you need to

Come back home

Come back home

Getaway

I always thought I needed a getaway

Getaway

I always thought I needed a getaway

Getaway

I always thought I needed a getaway