Lirik Lagu It’s You – Henry Lau dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s You – Henry Lau

Baby, I'm falling, head over heels

Looking for ways to let you know just how I feel

I wish I was holding you by my side

I wouldn't change a thing 'cause finally it's real

I'm tryin' to hold back, you ought to know that

You're the one that's on my mind

Falling too fast, deeply in love

Finding the magic in the colors of you

You're the right time

At the right moment

You're the sunlight

Keeps my heart going, oh-whoa

Know when I'm with you

I can't keep myself from falling

Right time at the right moment

It's you

You, it's you

You, it's you

Baby, I'm falling, oh, deeper in love

Everything that you are was all I'm dreaming of, yeah

And if I can break enough to show you that I need us

I'd give up everything I have, girl, just for you, oh-whoa

Tryin' to hold back, you ought to know that

You're the one that's on my mind

Falling too fast, deeply in love

Girl, all I need to breathe is you

'Cause you're the right time

At the right moment

You're the sunlight

Keeps my heart going, oh-oh-whoa