Lirik Lagu It’s You – Henry Lau dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s You – Henry Lau
Baby, I'm falling, head over heels
Looking for ways to let you know just how I feel
I wish I was holding you by my side
I wouldn't change a thing 'cause finally it's real
I'm tryin' to hold back, you ought to know that
You're the one that's on my mind
Falling too fast, deeply in love
Finding the magic in the colors of you
You're the right time
At the right moment
You're the sunlight
Keeps my heart going, oh-whoa
Know when I'm with you
I can't keep myself from falling
Right time at the right moment
It's you
You, it's you
You, it's you
Baby, I'm falling, oh, deeper in love
Everything that you are was all I'm dreaming of, yeah
And if I can break enough to show you that I need us
I'd give up everything I have, girl, just for you, oh-whoa
Tryin' to hold back, you ought to know that
You're the one that's on my mind
Falling too fast, deeply in love
Girl, all I need to breathe is you
'Cause you're the right time
At the right moment
You're the sunlight
Keeps my heart going, oh-oh-whoa
Artikel Pilihan