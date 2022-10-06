Lirik Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N Roses

Welcome to the jungle, we've got fun and games

We got everything you want honey, we know the names

We are the people that can find whatever you may need

If you got the money, honey, we got your disease

In the jungle, welcome to the jungle

Watch it bring you to your sha-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n knees, knees

Mwah, I, I wanna watch you bleed

Welcome to the jungle, we take it day by day

If you want it you're gonna bleed but it's the price to pay

And you're a very sexy girl who's very hard to please

You can taste the bright lights but you woNt get there for free

In the jungle, welcome to the jungle

Feel my, my, my, my serpentine

Ooh, ah, I want to hear you scream

Welcome to the jungle, it gets worse here every day

You learn to live like an animal in the jungle where we play

If you got a hunger for what you see you'll take it eventually

You can have anything you want but you better not take it from me

In the jungle, welcome to the jungle

Watch it bring you to your sha-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-knees, knees

Mwah, I'm gonna watch you bleed

And when you're high, you never ever wanna come down

So down, so down, so down, yeah

You know where you are?

You're in the jungle, baby, you're gonna die

In the jungle, welcome to the jungle

Watch it bring you to your sha-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-knees, knees

In the jungle, welcome to the jungle

Feel my, my, my my, serpentine

Jungle, welcome to the jungle

Watch it bring you to your sha-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-knees, knees

Down In the jungle, welcome to the jungle

Watch it bring you to you

It's gonna bring you down, huh

