Lirik Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N Roses
Welcome to the jungle, we've got fun and games
We got everything you want honey, we know the names
We are the people that can find whatever you may need
If you got the money, honey, we got your disease
In the jungle, welcome to the jungle
Watch it bring you to your sha-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n knees, knees
Mwah, I, I wanna watch you bleed
Welcome to the jungle, we take it day by day
If you want it you're gonna bleed but it's the price to pay
And you're a very sexy girl who's very hard to please
You can taste the bright lights but you woNt get there for free
In the jungle, welcome to the jungle
Feel my, my, my, my serpentine
Ooh, ah, I want to hear you scream
Welcome to the jungle, it gets worse here every day
You learn to live like an animal in the jungle where we play
If you got a hunger for what you see you'll take it eventually
You can have anything you want but you better not take it from me
In the jungle, welcome to the jungle
Watch it bring you to your sha-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-knees, knees
Mwah, I'm gonna watch you bleed
And when you're high, you never ever wanna come down
So down, so down, so down, yeah
You know where you are?
You're in the jungle, baby, you're gonna die
In the jungle, welcome to the jungle
Watch it bring you to your sha-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-knees, knees
In the jungle, welcome to the jungle
Feel my, my, my my, serpentine
Jungle, welcome to the jungle
Watch it bring you to your sha-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-knees, knees
Down In the jungle, welcome to the jungle
Watch it bring you to you
It's gonna bring you down, huh
